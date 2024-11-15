Smirnoff Battle of the Beats: DJ auditions to happen at Quiver Lounge Eastlands

The Smirnoff Battle of the Beats (SBOB) is coming to Nairobi! This Friday, November 15th, at Quiver Lounge and Grill Eastlands, the stage will be set for an electrifying DJ showdown from 11 am as top DJs from the Nairobi region battle it out for a chance to claim the ultimate SBOB title.

Smirnoff is calling all aspiring DJs from the Nairobi region to audition and showcase their skills on this renowned stage.

This is a unique opportunity for emerging DJs to gain national exposure, develop their talents, and connect with top names in the industry.

The event will feature a star-studded judging panel, including some of Kenya’s celebrated DJs: DJ Redbone, DJ Grauchi and DJ Karoski.

These industry icons are ready to assess the best of Nairobi’s talent, offering valuable guidance and encouragement to the next generation of DJ stars.

Following Nairobi’s auditions, top contestants will advance to the SBOB live TV battles, where fans across the nation can tune in and vote to crown Nairobi’s hottest DJ.

The Nairobi winner will join regional champions from the Coast, Lake, Mountain, and Rift Valley regions to compete for the ultimate SBOB title and national recognition as Kenya’s best DJ.

This thrilling event promises an adrenaline-pumping experience, where fans can witness some of Nairobi’s most talented DJs going head-to-head in a fierce competition.

With creativity, skill, and sheer passion on full display, each DJ will bring their unique style to the mix, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

Smirnoff’s, We Do We campaign, of which SBOB is a part, celebrates unity, diversity, and the power of music to bring people together.

SBOB provides a dynamic platform for emerging DJs to showcase their talent and reach new heights in Kenya’s music scene.