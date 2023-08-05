The sports category has moved to a new website.

6 easy laundry tips to maintain dazzling white clothes

Amos Robi

Having white outfits is fancy however maintaining the white dazzle can be a huge task

Woman hanging white laundry
Woman hanging white laundry

There's nothing quite as crisp and fresh as a pristine white garment. However, maintaining the brightness of your white clothes can be a daunting task, especially with everyday wear and stains.

But fear not, with the right laundry techniques and a few simple tips, you can keep your whites looking dazzling for the long haul.

Here are some effective laundry tips to maintain the brightness of your white clothes:

Always wash white clothes separately from coloured garments. Mixing them can lead to colour bleeding, resulting in dingy whites.

Sorting your laundry ensures that your whites remain untainted and maintain their original brightness.

Treat any stains on your white clothes before tossing them into the washing machine. Use a stain remover or a mixture of baking soda and water to target specific spots.

This pre-treatment will prevent stains from setting in and help retain the whiteness of the fabric.

Woman folding white laundry
Woman folding white laundry Woman folding white laundry Pulse Live Kenya

Invest in a high-quality laundry detergent specially formulated for whites. Look for detergents that contain bleach alternatives or enzymes designed to target stains and brighten whites.

Washing white clothes in cold water helps prevent colour bleeding and fading. Hot water can cause fabric fibres to weaken and may contribute to the yellowing of whites over time.

After washing, hang your white clothes to dry in the sun. Natural sunlight acts as a powerful bleach alternative, eliminating stains and enhancing the brightness of your whites.

Woman folding white laundry
Woman folding white laundry Woman folding white laundry Pulse Live Kenya

Proper storage is essential to maintain the brightness of your white clothes.

Avoid leaving them in damp or humid areas, as this can lead to mildew and yellowing. Ensure they are completely dry before storing them away.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

