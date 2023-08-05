6 easy laundry tips to maintain dazzling white clothes

But fear not, with the right laundry techniques and a few simple tips, you can keep your whites looking dazzling for the long haul.

Here are some effective laundry tips to maintain the brightness of your white clothes:

1. Separate whites from colours

Always wash white clothes separately from coloured garments. Mixing them can lead to colour bleeding, resulting in dingy whites.

Sorting your laundry ensures that your whites remain untainted and maintain their original brightness.

2. Pre-treat stains

Treat any stains on your white clothes before tossing them into the washing machine. Use a stain remover or a mixture of baking soda and water to target specific spots.

This pre-treatment will prevent stains from setting in and help retain the whiteness of the fabric.

Woman folding white laundry Pulse Live Kenya

3. Use quality detergent

Invest in a high-quality laundry detergent specially formulated for whites. Look for detergents that contain bleach alternatives or enzymes designed to target stains and brighten whites.

4. Opt for cold water

Washing white clothes in cold water helps prevent colour bleeding and fading. Hot water can cause fabric fibres to weaken and may contribute to the yellowing of whites over time.

5. Sun-dry your whites

After washing, hang your white clothes to dry in the sun. Natural sunlight acts as a powerful bleach alternative, eliminating stains and enhancing the brightness of your whites.

6. Store whites properly

Proper storage is essential to maintain the brightness of your white clothes.

