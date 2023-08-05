6 easy laundry tips to maintain dazzling white clothes

There's nothing quite as crisp and fresh as a pristine white garment. However, maintaining the brightness of your white clothes can be a daunting task, especially with everyday wear and stains.
But fear not, with the right laundry techniques and a few simple tips, you can keep your whites looking dazzling for the long haul.
Here are some effective laundry tips to maintain the brightness of your white clothes:
1. Separate whites from colours
Always wash white clothes separately from coloured garments. Mixing them can lead to colour bleeding, resulting in dingy whites.
Sorting your laundry ensures that your whites remain untainted and maintain their original brightness.
2. Pre-treat stains
Treat any stains on your white clothes before tossing them into the washing machine. Use a stain remover or a mixture of baking soda and water to target specific spots.
This pre-treatment will prevent stains from setting in and help retain the whiteness of the fabric.
3. Use quality detergent
Invest in a high-quality laundry detergent specially formulated for whites. Look for detergents that contain bleach alternatives or enzymes designed to target stains and brighten whites.
4. Opt for cold water
Washing white clothes in cold water helps prevent colour bleeding and fading. Hot water can cause fabric fibres to weaken and may contribute to the yellowing of whites over time.
5. Sun-dry your whites
After washing, hang your white clothes to dry in the sun. Natural sunlight acts as a powerful bleach alternative, eliminating stains and enhancing the brightness of your whites.
6. Store whites properly
Proper storage is essential to maintain the brightness of your white clothes.
Avoid leaving them in damp or humid areas, as this can lead to mildew and yellowing. Ensure they are completely dry before storing them away.
