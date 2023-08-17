The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

7 behaviours causing your shoe soles to wear out unevenly

Amos Robi

You may have noticed unevenly worn shoe soles without understanding the reason behind it.

Sole of shoes worn out
Sole of shoes worn out

Have you ever looked at your favourite pair of shoes and noticed that they're wearing out in a non-uniform manner?

This common occurrence, where shoes' soles exhibit uneven wear patterns, there are common and is contributed by several factors including the person's walking style, the terrain of the environment they are walking on and even the shoe material.

Below are some of the factors that lead to shoe soles wearing out non-uniformly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The way you walk can significantly impact how your shoes wear. If you have a tendency to roll your foot inward or outward excessively as you walk, it can cause uneven pressure on the sole, leading to wear on one side.

Your body's alignment, such as hip, knee, and ankle positioning, can affect how you distribute weight as you walk.

Any misalignment can cause uneven pressure on your shoes, leading to more wear on one side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poor-fitting shoes can contribute to uneven wear. If your shoes are too tight or too loose, they may not provide proper support and cushioning, leading to concentrated pressure on specific areas of the sole.

A man putting on shoes
A man putting on shoes A man putting on shoes Pulse Live Kenya

Walking on uneven or rough surfaces regularly can lead to uneven wear. If you frequently walk on one side of your feet due to the nature of the terrain, this can cause more wear on that side.

Rough terrains also tend to

ADVERTISEMENT

The quality and construction of the shoes themselves can influence wear patterns. Shoes with poor cushioning or inadequate support may wear out faster and unevenly.

Man wearing good quality shoes
Man wearing good quality shoes Man wearing good quality shoes Pulse Live Kenya

If your daily activities involve specific repetitive movements, such as pivoting or turning, it can cause wear on the toe area. Certain sports and activities may contribute to this kind of wear.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's important to note that our bodies are not perfectly symmetrical. Your left and right feet might have slight differences in size, shape, and weight distribution, which can lead to uneven wear over time.

  • Choose shoes that fit properly and provide adequate support.
  • Pay attention to your walking style and consider using orthotic inserts if needed.
  • Rotate your shoes to distribute wear more evenly.
  • Consult a podiatrist if you suspect gait abnormalities or foot conditions.
  • Be mindful of the surfaces you walk on and adjust your stride accordingly.
  • Remember that observing wear patterns on your shoes can provide valuable insights into your walking habits and potential biomechanical issues.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 behaviours causing your shoe soles to wear out unevenly

7 behaviours causing your shoe soles to wear out unevenly

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it

Rider excited after spotting Winnie Odinga in her Mercedes SUV Coupe [Video]

Rider excited after spotting Winnie Odinga in her Mercedes SUV Coupe [Video]

5 things to consider before becoming a side chick

5 things to consider before becoming a side chick

These underwear colours are undetectable beneath white clothes

These underwear colours are undetectable beneath white clothes

Women are at a higher risk of getting a stroke, here’s why

Women are at a higher risk of getting a stroke, here’s why

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him

4 foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum

4 foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Selecting underwears for white fits can be challenging [ShoeTease]

These underwear colours are undetectable beneath white clothes

The Cartier love bracelet [Twitter]

How a broken heart inspired one of the most iconic bracelets