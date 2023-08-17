7 behaviours causing your shoe soles to wear out unevenly

This common occurrence, where shoes' soles exhibit uneven wear patterns, there are common and is contributed by several factors including the person's walking style, the terrain of the environment they are walking on and even the shoe material.

Below are some of the factors that lead to shoe soles wearing out non-uniformly.

Walking style

The way you walk can significantly impact how your shoes wear. If you have a tendency to roll your foot inward or outward excessively as you walk, it can cause uneven pressure on the sole, leading to wear on one side.

Body alignment

Your body's alignment, such as hip, knee, and ankle positioning, can affect how you distribute weight as you walk.

Any misalignment can cause uneven pressure on your shoes, leading to more wear on one side.

Shoe fit

Poor-fitting shoes can contribute to uneven wear. If your shoes are too tight or too loose, they may not provide proper support and cushioning, leading to concentrated pressure on specific areas of the sole.

A man putting on shoes Pulse Live Kenya

Terrain surface

Walking on uneven or rough surfaces regularly can lead to uneven wear. If you frequently walk on one side of your feet due to the nature of the terrain, this can cause more wear on that side.

Rough terrains also tend to

Shoe quality

The quality and construction of the shoes themselves can influence wear patterns. Shoes with poor cushioning or inadequate support may wear out faster and unevenly.

Man wearing good quality shoes Pulse Live Kenya

Repetitive movement

If your daily activities involve specific repetitive movements, such as pivoting or turning, it can cause wear on the toe area. Certain sports and activities may contribute to this kind of wear.

Natural asymmetry

It's important to note that our bodies are not perfectly symmetrical. Your left and right feet might have slight differences in size, shape, and weight distribution, which can lead to uneven wear over time.

How to minimize shoes sole wear