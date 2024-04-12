Eliud 'Kanye' Kipchoge! World champion dazzles fans with fashion-forward look [Video]

A recent outfit worn by the long-distance runner has stirred mixed reactions from his fans and followers, prompting discussions on social media platforms.

Kipchoge turns heads with a fashion-forward look

In an undated video shared on TikTok by Chesamediainc, Kipchoge was showcased as a model donning a striking black outfit, reminiscent of the style often associated with renowned rapper Kanye West.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

While some praised Kipchoge for his bold fashion sense, others expressed surprise, as it diverged from his usual attire associated with his athletic pursuits.

Eliud Kipchoge - Kanye the Goat

Some netizens likened his attire to that of renowned rapper Kanye West, known for his bold and sometimes controversial fashion statements.

Many fans were impressed by Kipchoge's ability to carry off the look effortlessly, drawing parallels to West's fashion-forward choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a segment of Kipchoge's fanbase felt that the outfit was not in line with his established style as a world-class athlete, advising him to stick to his athletic endeavors.

Pulse Live Kenya

Speculation arose regarding whether Kipchoge's appearance was part of a modeling session, possibly tied to a collaboration deal with Nike, his long-standing partner in athletic gear.

Despite differing opinions on his fashion choices, many applauded Kipchoge for his versatility and dedication to excellence in various aspects of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kipchoge's collaboration with Nike

in 2023, Nike, a longstanding partner of Kipchoge, 2023 announced a collaboration with the marathon champion.

Nike introduced the EK Umoja collection, featuring footwear and apparel inspired by Kipchoge's legendary career.

The partnership marked a significant milestone for Kipchoge, as athletes involved in such collaborations receive a share of sales, making it a lucrative venture for the champion.

ADVERTISEMENT