Eliud 'Kanye' Kipchoge! World champion dazzles fans with fashion-forward look [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Kipchoge was featured as a model wearing a bold black ensemble, evoking the signature style of acclaimed rapper Kanye West, much to the delight of fans!

Eliud Kipchoge
World Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has recently made headlines not only for his remarkable athletic achievements but also for his unique fashion sense.

A recent outfit worn by the long-distance runner has stirred mixed reactions from his fans and followers, prompting discussions on social media platforms.

In an undated video shared on TikTok by Chesamediainc, Kipchoge was showcased as a model donning a striking black outfit, reminiscent of the style often associated with renowned rapper Kanye West.

A screenshot image of Eliud Kipchoge
While some praised Kipchoge for his bold fashion sense, others expressed surprise, as it diverged from his usual attire associated with his athletic pursuits.

Some netizens likened his attire to that of renowned rapper Kanye West, known for his bold and sometimes controversial fashion statements.

Many fans were impressed by Kipchoge's ability to carry off the look effortlessly, drawing parallels to West's fashion-forward choices.

However, a segment of Kipchoge's fanbase felt that the outfit was not in line with his established style as a world-class athlete, advising him to stick to his athletic endeavors.

A screenshot image of Eliud Kipchoge
Speculation arose regarding whether Kipchoge's appearance was part of a modeling session, possibly tied to a collaboration deal with Nike, his long-standing partner in athletic gear.

Despite differing opinions on his fashion choices, many applauded Kipchoge for his versatility and dedication to excellence in various aspects of his career.

in 2023, Nike, a longstanding partner of Kipchoge, 2023 announced a collaboration with the marathon champion.

Nike introduced the EK Umoja collection, featuring footwear and apparel inspired by Kipchoge's legendary career.

The partnership marked a significant milestone for Kipchoge, as athletes involved in such collaborations receive a share of sales, making it a lucrative venture for the champion.

The collection includes shoes and apparel adorned with inscriptions commemorating Kipchoge's race-winning achievements and his iconic mantra, 'No human is limited'.

