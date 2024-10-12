Rachel Ruto oozes style with Sh2M watch [Photos]

Mama Rachel rocked a stylish Rolex Datejust 41, seamlessly blending her sense of fashion with a taste for the luxury watch that has long been synonymous with elegance, success, and personal style.

The stunning timepiece comes at a price of between Sh2-4 million, leaving no doubt that like her husband President William Ruto, the First Lady too has a taste for luxury.

Rachel turned up for the First Lady’s Mazingira Awards at Nairobi National Park donning the stunning piece of jewelry.

The watch spotted on Rachel Ruto's wrist

A quick research on the impeccable timepiece spotted resting on Rachel’s wrist as she used a pair of binoculars indicates that it is the Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41.

The masterpiece that has a diameter of 41mm features scratch-resistant sapphire crystal dial, cyclops lens over the date.

It comes with Rolex’s signature fluted bezel that is a mark of distinction that adds an aesthetic element on the on Datejust 41.

The watch is waterproof to 100 metres / 330 feet with a 70-hour power reserve.

Rolex brand and legacy of perfect craftsmanship

For those who appreciate the finer things in life, Rolex is a brand that needs no introduction. It is synonymous with luxury and prestige, perfected through the years.

With every piece hand-crafted by skilled craftsmen who ensure that every product lives up to expectations with Rolex’s excellent reputation, the watches last long.

To ensure that each timepiece meets incredibly high standards only the finest materials are used to create the watches with impeccable craftsmanship and innovative designs that stand out.