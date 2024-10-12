The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Rachel Ruto oozes style with Sh2M watch [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Rachel Ruto oozes class and elegance as she steps out donning luxurious watch.

First Lady Rachel Ruto is the talk of town after her bold fashion statement which revealed he liking for the finest things in life.

Mama Rachel rocked a stylish Rolex Datejust 41, seamlessly blending her sense of fashion with a taste for the luxury watch that has long been synonymous with elegance, success, and personal style.

The stunning timepiece comes at a price of between Sh2-4 million, leaving no doubt that like her husband President William Ruto, the First Lady too has a taste for luxury.

Rachel turned up for the First Lady’s Mazingira Awards at Nairobi National Park donning the stunning piece of jewelry.

A quick research on the impeccable timepiece spotted resting on Rachel’s wrist as she used a pair of binoculars indicates that it is the Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41.

READ: CS Murkomen oozes style with his Sh2M watch & Sh150K pens [Photos]

The masterpiece that has a diameter of 41mm features scratch-resistant sapphire crystal dial, cyclops lens over the date.

Rolex Datejust 41
Rolex Datejust 41 Rolex Datejust 41 Pulse Live Kenya
It comes with Rolex’s signature fluted bezel that is a mark of distinction that adds an aesthetic element on the on Datejust 41.

The watch is waterproof to 100 metres / 330 feet with a 70-hour power reserve.

For those who appreciate the finer things in life, Rolex is a brand that needs no introduction. It is synonymous with luxury and prestige, perfected through the years.

With every piece hand-crafted by skilled craftsmen who ensure that every product lives up to expectations with Rolex’s excellent reputation, the watches last long.

READ: President Ruto's mother steps out in style for MP's birthday party [Photos]

To ensure that each timepiece meets incredibly high standards only the finest materials are used to create the watches with impeccable craftsmanship and innovative designs that stand out.

The company has spent decades perfecting its craft & building an excellent reputation.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

