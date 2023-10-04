The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who rocked it better? Ilebaye Odiniya or Yara Shahidi?

Temi Iwalaiye

This week, it’s the battle of the Gen Z baddies.

Who wore it better? [Instagram/popsugar]
Who wore it better? [Instagram/popsugar]

Well, it turned out she took a leaf from the style of American actress Yara Shahidi as she recreated her look. So, we have to ask who wore it better?

Yara at the 2021 MTV movie awards [Instagram]
Yara at the 2021 MTV movie awards [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

For the 2021 MTV Movie Awards, Yara attended wearing IVY Park by Adidas, Beyonce’s fashion line. The outfit was an althleisure combination of a tracksuit with a corset. But the star of her outfit was her crown hairstyle, which had two twists go across her hair like a crown, as well as her hair being packed in two long braids.

Ilebaya copied the outfit and hairstyle, except her outfit was black, she wore a crop jacket instead and left the trouser zip open. I guess the idea is to keep up with how Gen Zs are known for dressing, which is typically unconventional.

Who wore it better? Yara, of course; her look was brighter, and the hairstyle looked way better on her.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Who rocked it better? Ilebaye Odiniya or Yara Shahidi?

Who rocked it better? Ilebaye Odiniya or Yara Shahidi?

OctobaFest Kisumu edition: A harmonious fusion of music, fun, & economic boost

OctobaFest Kisumu edition: A harmonious fusion of music, fun, & economic boost

When women don’t wash their bras often, these 5 things happen

When women don’t wash their bras often, these 5 things happen

3 easy ways you can increase your daily protein intake

3 easy ways you can increase your daily protein intake

It's dangerous to rest your legs on a car's dashboard, here's why

It's dangerous to rest your legs on a car's dashboard, here's why

Vinka goes shooting: 5 benefits of shooting at a gun range

Vinka goes shooting: 5 benefits of shooting at a gun range

El Nino threatens Kenya's fight against Cholera

El Nino threatens Kenya's fight against Cholera

10 reasons Walker Town Nairobi was a spectacular showcase of event excellence

10 reasons Walker Town Nairobi was a spectacular showcase of event excellence

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu Mathu

5 great ways to look stylish with short hair, inspiration from Kambua

Sarah Jakes Roberts in Medlin Boss Couture [Instagram]

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

Marya Okoth

6 ways to style your sisterlocks, according to Marya Okoth