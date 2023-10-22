10 tips to navigate Nairobi CBD safely

While it's a lively and exciting place to explore, it's essential to keep safety in mind. Here are ten things you should avoid doing in Nairobi CBD to ensure your well-being during your visit.

Displaying valuables

One of the most common mistakes is displaying valuable items like smartphones, jewelry, or cameras. Keep them concealed to avoid drawing unnecessary attention.

Walking alone at night

Avoid walking alone at night, especially in dimly lit areas. It's best to use a trusted taxi or rideshare service for transportation after dark.

Ignoring traffic rules

Nairobi's traffic can be chaotic, and it's crucial to follow traffic rules when crossing the street. Jaywalking can be dangerous.

Public displays of affection

Public displays of affection, such as kissing and hugging, are generally not common in Kenyan culture. It's advisable to keep physical intimacy private.

Ignoring street hawkers

While street vendors can be persistent, ignoring them can lead to frustration. Politely decline their offers, and they will usually move on.

Engaging in street fights

Avoid getting involved in any altercations on the streets. It's best to walk away and find a safe space or security personnel if needed.

Flashy dressing

Dressing too extravagantly or conspicuously may attract unwelcome attention. Opt for more modest attire while exploring the CBD.

Not securing your belongings

Pickpocketing is a concern in crowded areas. Ensure your belongings, like bags and wallets, are secure and not easily accessible.

Taking unmarked taxis

Only use registered and reputable taxi services. Avoid accepting rides from unmarked vehicles, as these may not be safe.

Neglecting personal safety