10 tips to navigate Nairobi CBD safely

Amos Robi

One of the most common mistakes is displaying valuable items like smartphones, jewelry, or cameras. Keep them concealed to avoid drawing unnecessary attention.

An image of Nairobi CBD Photo by Ninara
Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) is a hub of activities, with its vibrant streets, markets, and businesses.

While it's a lively and exciting place to explore, it's essential to keep safety in mind. Here are ten things you should avoid doing in Nairobi CBD to ensure your well-being during your visit.

Avoid walking alone at night, especially in dimly lit areas. It's best to use a trusted taxi or rideshare service for transportation after dark.

Nairobi's traffic can be chaotic, and it's crucial to follow traffic rules when crossing the street. Jaywalking can be dangerous.

Public displays of affection, such as kissing and hugging, are generally not common in Kenyan culture. It's advisable to keep physical intimacy private.

While street vendors can be persistent, ignoring them can lead to frustration. Politely decline their offers, and they will usually move on.

Avoid getting involved in any altercations on the streets. It's best to walk away and find a safe space or security personnel if needed.

Dressing too extravagantly or conspicuously may attract unwelcome attention. Opt for more modest attire while exploring the CBD.

Luthuli Avenue in Nairobi CBD
Luthuli Avenue in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

Pickpocketing is a concern in crowded areas. Ensure your belongings, like bags and wallets, are secure and not easily accessible.

Only use registered and reputable taxi services. Avoid accepting rides from unmarked vehicles, as these may not be safe.

Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Pay attention to your instincts, and if something doesn't feel right, trust your gut and seek help or safety.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
