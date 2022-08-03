7 best foods to eat for more breast milk

This though, can be difficult if the mother does not produce enough milk. To increase your breast milk production, here are some foods you can eat:

1. Oats

Oats are easy to make and are known to be very effective in breast milk supply. They contain high amounts of dietary beta-glucan which increases milk production. If they are not your thing, you can opt for oat cookies.

2. Garlic

Garlic not only adds taste to your food but also has numerous health benefits. Just adding some of it to your food will help increase your breast milk supply.

3. Carrots

More carrots mean more milk for baby. Carrots not only increase lactation but also contain vitamin A which boosts the quality of the milk. Regular consumption of carrots will also help you get rid of baby fat.

4. Nuts

Nuts are a good source of healthy fats. In between your main meals, snack on cashew nuts, macadamia, almonds and other nuts available to you. Besides boosting your milk production, nuts are also rich in antioxidants.

5. Ginger

Still got some ginger remaining from your morning sickness days? They won’t go to waste because you will need them even more. Ginger is known to increase lactation and is also a good source of antioxidants.

6. Leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as kale and spinach are rich in iron, Calcium and folate which are not only good during pregnancy but also after delivery. Also, they contain lots of vitamins that boost the production of breast milk.

7. Brown rice

When it comes to the health of the baby, sometimes you have to eat even foods you do not like. So, even if you are not a fun of brown rice, you can just eat for the sake of the baby. But not just the baby. Besides stimulating the hormones responsible for milk production, brown rice also gives the mother more energy.