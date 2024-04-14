Utatoboka! - 7 signs you are entering an expensive restaurant

High-end restaurants often offer a unique ambiance and quality of service that justify their prices, but these can come as a surprise if you're not prepared.

From the moment you approach the entrance, there are several telltale signs that you are entering an establishment where the standards—and costs—are likely to be much higher than average.

Here are eight signs that you're entering an expensive restaurant where you might want to be ready to spend a bit more:

1. Elegant ambiance

The moment you step in, the decor tells the story. Luxurious furnishings, tasteful artwork, and impeccable table settings are common features of expensive restaurants. Soft lighting and perhaps live classical music often add to the upscale atmosphere.

2. Attentive service

High-end restaurants typically provide personalized and highly attentive service. If a host greets you promptly and servers are meticulous about details—from folding your napkin when you leave the table to remembering your dining preferences—you're likely in a place that prides itself on exceptional service standards.

Drinks being served at a fine dining restraunt Pulse Live Kenya

3. Exclusive location

The address itself might be a giveaway. Expensive restaurants are often situated in affluent areas or trendy spots known for high foot traffic of a more upscale clientele.

4. Reservation requirements

If you can't get a table without a reservation made well in advance, or if the seating is intentionally limited to maintain an intimate or exclusive dining experience, expect higher prices.

5. Gourmet menu with unique ingredients

Menus featuring exotic or rare ingredients, such as truffles, saffron, or high-quality seafood, usually indicate a pricier meal. The presence of a renowned chef can also be a sign of higher costs.

6. Dress code

If there’s a dress code in place, it’s likely that you’re dining at a more exclusive establishment.

Upscale restaurants often require business casual or formal attire, helping to set a refined dining atmosphere.

7. Detailed presentation

In expensive restaurants, a lot of attention is given to the presentation of the food. Artistic plating, where each dish is carefully arranged and garnished before serving, usually means the kitchen is focusing on both taste and visual appeal, which adds to the dining experience and the bill.

A well presented meal being presented Pulse Live Kenya