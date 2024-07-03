8 business ideas to adopt during the July-August cold season

The dip in temperatures brings with it specific consumer needs and preferences, creating a fertile ground for seasonal businesses.

From cozy clothing lines to heartwarming food services, here are some creative business ideas to capitalize on during Kenya's chilly months.

1. Warm clothing and accessories

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most straightforward and lucrative ventures during the cold season is selling warm clothing.

Knitted goods like scarves, hats, gloves, and sweaters are in high demand. Local artisans can tap into this market by crafting unique, high-quality knitted items.

With a focus on local materials and traditional patterns, these products can attract both local and tourist customers seeking authentic Kenyan warmth.

Pulse Live Kenya

2. Branded hoodies and jackets

ADVERTISEMENT

Another avenue is the production of branded hoodies and jackets. Partnering with local fashion designers to create stylish and functional winter wear can cater to a fashion-conscious clientele.

Adding a touch of personalization, such as custom embroidery, can make these items stand out.

2. Hot beverage stalls

Setting up mobile coffee and tea carts in busy urban areas can warm the hearts and hands of commuters and passersby.

Offering a variety of hot drinks, from traditional Kenyan chai to speciality coffees and herbal teas, can draw in a diverse crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider incorporating locally sourced ingredients to add a unique twist to your menu.

Hot chocolate and soup stands

For a cosier alternative, hot chocolate and soup stands can become popular spots during the chilly mornings and evenings.

Offering a range of flavours and accompaniments, such as marshmallows for hot chocolate or freshly baked bread with soup, can enhance the customer experience.

Adding sugar to tea Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Heated outdoor spaces

The trend of outdoor dining and socialising has surged, and the cold season offers a niche market for outdoor heaters.

Renting out portable heaters to restaurants, cafes, and event planners can keep outdoor areas comfortable and bustling.

Additionally, providing setup and maintenance services can create a comprehensive package that businesses will find hard to resist.

Fire Pit Experiences

ADVERTISEMENT

Organising fire pit experiences in scenic outdoor locations can attract groups looking for unique ways to enjoy the cold weather.

Offer packages that include seating, blankets, and a selection of snacks and beverages. This can become a go-to activity for families, friends, and corporate team-building events.

4. Home heating solutions

Retailing electric heaters and blankets can meet the increasing demand for home heating solutions.

Stocking a range of products from basic models to high-end smart heaters can cater to different budgets and preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offering home delivery and installation services can add value and convenience for customers.

A photo of an electric heater Pulse Live Kenya

5. Eco-friendly heating options

With the growing awareness of environmental sustainability, eco-friendly heating options such as solar-powered heaters and energy-efficient insulation materials can appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Partnering with suppliers of green technology can position your business as a leader in sustainable living solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Wellness retreats

Hosting wellness retreats that focus on holistic health can be a draw for those seeking to rejuvenate during the cold months.

Incorporate activities such as hot stone massages, saunas, and meditation sessions to create a comprehensive wellness experience.

Partnering with local hotels and resorts can enhance the appeal and accessibility of these retreats.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Food delivery services

With the cold season driving people indoors, the demand for comfort food delivery spikes. Launching a food delivery service that specialises in hearty meals such as stews, casseroles, and baked goods can cater to this craving.

Collaborate with local chefs and home cooks to offer a variety of dishes that can be ordered through a user-friendly app or website.