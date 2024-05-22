The sports category has moved to a new website.

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

Amos Robi

Limescale is a common issue in electric kettle breakdowns, especially in areas with hard water

A broken electric kettle
A broken electric kettle

Electric kettles are a staple in many kitchens, providing a quick and efficient way to boil water. However, like all appliances, they are prone to breaking down.

Understanding the common reasons behind these malfunctions can help you prevent them and extend the lifespan of your kettle.

Limescale is a common culprit in electric kettle breakdowns, especially in areas with hard water.

The minerals in hard water accumulate inside the kettle over time, forming a hard, chalky deposit known as limescale.

This buildup can affect the heating element, reducing its efficiency and eventually leading to failure.

Regular descaling with vinegar or a commercial descaling solution can help keep your kettle in top condition.

The heating element is the heart of an electric kettle. It’s responsible for converting electrical energy into heat to boil the water.

Over time, the heating element can wear out due to frequent use, overheating, or electrical surges.

An electric kettle
An electric kettle ( AI-generated) Pulse Live Kenya

A faulty heating element usually means the kettle won't heat up at all, requiring a replacement part or a new kettle.

The thermostat controls the kettle's ability to turn off automatically once the water reaches boiling point.

If the thermostat is faulty, the kettle may not shut off, potentially causing it to overheat or boil dry, which can be dangerous.

This issue often requires professional repair or replacing the thermostat.

A damaged power cord is a common reason for an electric kettle to stop working. The constant flexing and pulling can cause the wires inside the cord to fray or break.

Visible damage to the cord or plug should be addressed immediately to avoid electrical hazards. Replacing the power cord is usually a straightforward fix.

Most modern electric kettles come with a boil-dry protection feature, which prevents the kettle from operating without water.

If this safety mechanism fails, the kettle can overheat, potentially damaging internal components or posing a fire risk.

An electric kettle
An electric kettle Pulse Live Kenya
Regularly checking that the kettle contains water before switching it on can help prevent this issue.

The on/off switch in electric kettles can wear out over time. Continuous use can lead to loose connections or worn contacts, making the switch less responsive or completely non-functional.

If your kettle doesn’t turn on, the switch might be the problem, requiring repair or replacement.

Electric kettles are designed to operate within specific voltage ranges. Overloading the circuit or experiencing electrical surges can damage the kettle’s internal components, leading to breakdowns.

Using surge protectors and avoiding running multiple high-power appliances on the same circuit can mitigate this risk.

A photo of an electric kettle
A photo of an electric kettle A photo of an electric kettle Pulse Live Kenya

Like all appliances, electric kettles are subject to wear and tear over time. Frequent use, exposure to steam and heat, and minor knocks and bumps can all contribute to the eventual breakdown of the kettle. Regular maintenance and gentle handling can prolong its life.

