3 ways to get rid of the peppery taste and smell in your blender

Here are three effective ways to clean your blender and eliminate the peppery residue:
If your blender has a peppery taste or smell, it has likely retained some odors from previous use.
Baking soda and vinegar method:
- Disassemble the blender and remove any visible residue.
- Fill the blender halfway with warm water.
- Add 1-2 tablespoons of baking soda.
- Pour in a cup of white vinegar.
- Let the mixture fizz and sit for about 15-20 minutes.
- Blend the solution for a few seconds.
- Rinse the blender thoroughly with warm water.
Citrus solution:
- Cut a lemon or lime into quarters.
- Squeeze the juice into the blender.
- Drop the citrus peels into the blender as well.
- Add a tablespoon of salt.
- Fill the blender halfway with warm water.
- Blend the mixture for about 30 seconds.
- Allow it to sit for 10-15 minutes.
Dish soap and hot water:
- Disassemble the blender and rinse off any visible residue.
- Fill the blender with hot water.
- Add a few drops of dish soap.
- Reassemble the blender and blend the soapy water for about 30 seconds.
- Let the soapy water sit in the blender for 10-15 minutes.
- Disassemble the blender and scrub any remaining residue with a brush.
- Rinse the blender thoroughly with hot water.
Remember to check the blender's user manual to ensure that all parts are safe to wash in the hot water.
Additionally, it's a good practice to clean your blender after each use to prevent odors and residue buildup.
A clean blender can help you enjoy your smoothies and your favorite fruit juice or puree without having the peppery taste and smell in them.
