The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

3 ways to get rid of the peppery taste and smell in your blender

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If your blender has a peppery taste or smell, it has likely retained some odors from previous use.

How to clean your blender
How to clean your blender

Here are three effective ways to clean your blender and eliminate the peppery residue:

Baking soda and vinegar method:

  • Disassemble the blender and remove any visible residue.
  • Fill the blender halfway with warm water.
  • Add 1-2 tablespoons of baking soda.
  • Pour in a cup of white vinegar.
  • Let the mixture fizz and sit for about 15-20 minutes.
  • Blend the solution for a few seconds.
  • Rinse the blender thoroughly with warm water.

Citrus solution:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Cut a lemon or lime into quarters.
  • Squeeze the juice into the blender.
  • Drop the citrus peels into the blender as well.
  • Add a tablespoon of salt.
  • Fill the blender halfway with warm water.
  • Blend the mixture for about 30 seconds.
  • Allow it to sit for 10-15 minutes.

Dish soap and hot water:

  • Disassemble the blender and rinse off any visible residue.
  • Fill the blender with hot water.
  • Add a few drops of dish soap.
  • Reassemble the blender and blend the soapy water for about 30 seconds.
  • Let the soapy water sit in the blender for 10-15 minutes.
  • Disassemble the blender and scrub any remaining residue with a brush.
  • Rinse the blender thoroughly with hot water.

Remember to check the blender's user manual to ensure that all parts are safe to wash in the hot water.

Additionally, it's a good practice to clean your blender after each use to prevent odors and residue buildup.

ADVERTISEMENT

A clean blender can help you enjoy your smoothies and your favorite fruit juice or puree without having the peppery taste and smell in them.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

3 ways to get rid of the peppery taste and smell in your blender

3 ways to get rid of the peppery taste and smell in your blender

8 fruits that can help you with your mood swings

8 fruits that can help you with your mood swings

According to studies, here are 3 ways cycling can lead to low sperm count

According to studies, here are 3 ways cycling can lead to low sperm count

Does your partner exhibit manipulative behaviours? Here's how to tell

Does your partner exhibit manipulative behaviours? Here's how to tell

Abel Mutua & Judy Nyawira share 6 lessons from their 15-year union

Abel Mutua & Judy Nyawira share 6 lessons from their 15-year union

Mild perfumes to use if you have a sensitive nose

Mild perfumes to use if you have a sensitive nose

Men: How to spot the early warning signs of baldness

Men: How to spot the early warning signs of baldness

Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face

Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face

Palm oil in common household products is destroying the world’s ‘Orangutan Capital’

Palm oil in common household products is destroying the world’s ‘Orangutan Capital’

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to clean your blender

3 ways to get rid of the peppery taste and smell in your blender

What you eat during hangover can significantly affect your recovery [Shutterstock]

5 things you shouldn't eat while hungover

Giraffes [Image: Francesco Ungaro]

Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face

Deviled Eggs. VW Pics/Getty Images

Here are 6 health benefits of eggs and how many you can eat in a day