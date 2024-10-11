The sports category has moved to a new website.

Matumbo, 4 other foods with zero nutritional value to the body

Amos Robi

These foods, typically loaded with unhealthy fats, and empty calories, offer very little in terms of essential vitamins, minerals, or fibre.

An AI-generated image of a well-prepared plate of matumbo, garnished with fresh herbs and served with a side of white rice.
An AI-generated image of a well-prepared plate of matumbo, garnished with fresh herbs and served with a side of white rice.

Kenyan cuisine is rich in flavours and traditions, with a wide variety of dishes that are both delicious and nutritious.

However, like in many cultures, certain popular foods offer little to no nutritional value despite their widespread consumption.

These foods, often high in refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and empty calories, provide minimal essential vitamins, minerals, or fibre.

While they may satisfy hunger or cravings, regularly including them in your diet can lead to health issues over time. In this list, we explore ten Kenyan foods that, despite their popularity, contribute very little to the body’s nutritional needs.

Tripe, the stomach lining of cows or other animals, is a traditional food in many cultures. While it is a source of protein, it offers little else in terms of essential nutrients.

Matumbo is low in vitamins and minerals like iron and calcium, making it a less nutritious option compared to other protein sources like beef or chicken.

matumbo
matumbo

Its high cholesterol content can also contribute to health risks when consumed frequently.

Processed meats such as sausages and smokies, which are commonly sold by street vendors, are filled with preservatives, sodium, and unhealthy fats.

They offer little in the way of nutrition, with low-quality protein and high amounts of additives.

Chips are a beloved fast food in Kenya, especially when served with accompaniments like kachumbari.

However, they are typically deep-fried in unhealthy oils, which adds empty calories and trans fats.

Kenyans may soon be forced to dig deeper into their pockets to afford a plate of French fries as acute shortage of Irish potatoes bites
Kenyans may soon be forced to dig deeper into their pockets to afford a plate of French fries as acute shortage of Irish potatoes bites (citizentv) Pulse Live Kenya

While potatoes are naturally nutritious, the frying process depletes most of their nutrients, leaving behind a high-calorie, low-nutrient food.

Instant noodles, a quick and affordable meal option, are highly processed and typically contain refined carbohydrates, unhealthy fats, and excessive sodium.

These noodles offer little nutritional value and can contribute to poor heart health and high blood pressure when consumed regularly.

A plate of instant noodles
A plate of instant noodles I added water and microwaved the ramen for four minutes per the instructions. The noodles were tender, the chicken was a bit spongy and sweet, and the salty soy-based broth was tasty without being overpowering.They were a great size for a small but satisfying lunch, though far less portable than other forms of ramen. And at $18 for six bowls, they didn't seem like a very good value. Business Insider USA

Flavoured ice lollies, commonly sold by vendors on hot days, are made from artificial colours, flavours, and sugar.

They offer no vitamins, minerals, or fibre, making them a treat that has zero nutritional value beyond satisfying a sweet craving.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

