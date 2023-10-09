US-based nurse shares the story behind her viral Zimmerman penthouse

Perched on top of apartments named 'Brandinjon Mansion,' this unique architectural piece has taken the internet by storm.

While it has captured the attention of many, the details about the owner of this intriguing building remained shrouded in mystery until now.

Anne Lumbasi, a U.S.-based nurse and mother of three, is the creative mind behind this one-of-a-kind penthouse.

She revealed the inspiration behind her ambitious house design, shedding light on the extraordinary journey that brought her dream to life.

"I grew up in Zimmerman and always dreamt of living where I grew up; I just wanted to be near my childhood home," Lumbasi shared in an interview with YouTuber Paxon TV.

Zimmerman penthouse owner Ernil Ombasi Pulse Live Kenya

What makes the 'Bradijon Mansion' even more remarkable is the vision it represents. Ernil envisioned not only constructing apartments but also having a penthouse on top of them, all within limited available land.

"I had an idea of building an apartment and a penthouse on top, especially given that I wanted to build both apartments and a house, but the land was not that big," she explained.

This ingenious idea transformed her dream into reality, making her a pioneer in the neighbourhood.

The construction of the house was no small feat. It took four years of meticulous planning and consultations between Anne Lumbasi and her contractor to bring this architectural piece to life.

"I originally came up with the idea, and then the builder, Stephen Wangechi, told me it is possible," Ombasi explained.

Zimmerman mansion Pulse Live Kenya

The penthouse itself is a testament to Lumbasi's vision and determination. With four bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen, a laundry room, and a pantry, it offers a spacious and modern living space.

What truly sets it apart is the panoramic view it provides, overlooking the Githurai, Roysambu, and Kahawawest neighbourhoods.

While Lumbasi did not disclose the exact cost of her ambitious project, she acknowledged that it was a significant investment.

The uniqueness of the house has garnered attention not only for its stunning design but also because there is nothing quite like it in the neighbourhood.

Bradijon Mansion Pulse Live Kenya