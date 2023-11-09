Sopa Lodges celebrates achievements in end-of-year toast

Director of Operations Ken Ayoti acknowledged the pivotal role stakeholders played in the success story of Sopa Lodges.

Ayoti reflected on the shared journey, emphasizing the threads of trust, partnership, and collaboration that have woven the narrative of Sopa Lodges.

"We've not only elevated the guest experience but have also made a significant impact on the communities we serve," Ayoti remarked.

He pledged Sopa Lodges' commitment to open communication, enhanced guest experiences, strengthened support systems, tailored solutions, and reinforcing bonds with trade partners.

Addressing the impending challenge of tripling park entry fees at the Mara, Ayoti urged stakeholders to lobby for a more gradual increment to protect the industry from sudden shocks.

He reminded the audience of the industry's resilience, demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, and encouraged turning challenges into opportunities through collaborative spirit.

Ayoti concluded by introducing the 'Sopa Reloaded' team, a dedicated group committed to raising the bar and making a remarkable difference in the way business is conducted.

The Director of Operations raised a toast to the shared journey, the future, and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead, wishing everyone a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.

On her part, Director of Sales Rosemary Muthoni expressed gratitude to all trade partners for their support throughout the year.

She highlighted the achievements and milestones reached in collaboration with valued partners, focusing on the significant improvements made to customer communication through the implementation of the new SOPA.

Muthoni applauded the dedication and hard work of trade partners, recognizing their integral contribution to the success of Sopa Lodges.

Looking ahead, she expressed enthusiasm about future collaborations and the ongoing value that partnerships bring to the company.

In a statement, Muthoni said, "The achievements and milestones we celebrate today are a testament to the strength of our partnerships."

She extended deep gratitude to trade partners and expressed excitement about the continued collaboration and invaluable contributions in the coming years.