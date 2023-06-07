The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

What you should know about the Museum of failure

Oghenerume Progress

It is often said that failures most times lay the groundwork for groundbreaking success.

Museum of Faliure
Museum of Faliure

Top brands thriving today also had their share of failures, although most of these failed products or attempts are easily forgotten. It is however important to recognize the importance of failure in the creative process, and this is how the idea of the Museum of Failure was born.

This museum which is actually a touring exhibition was founded by curator Samuel West and it presents a diverse range of failures, from colossal commercial flops to ill-conceived ideas. It does this to encourage visitors to reevaluate their relationship with failure and redefine it as an essential part of the creative process.

This museum is one that features a collection of failed products and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifically, the Museum of Failure spotlights more than 150 commercial ideas that didn’t pan out for various reasons. From iconic consumer products to technological advancements and cultural phenomena, the museum's collection includes some of the most notable failures in history.

A few notable examples: New Coke, Bic for Her pens, Limeade-flavored Oreo cookies, Colgate lasagna, Crystal Pepsi and a gyrating “hula chair” for exercise.

The Museum of Failure was born to recognize the importance of failure in the creative process.
The Museum of Failure was born to recognize the importance of failure in the creative process. Pulse Nigeria

Some other items on display include Apple Newton, Google Glass, N-Gage, lobotomy instruments, Harley-Davidson Cologne, Kodak DC-40, Sony Betamax, Lego Fiber Optics, the My Friend Cayla talking doll, and Paolo Macchiarini's infamous plastic trachea.

The whole idea is to stimulate discussion about accepting and learning from failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike traditional museums that celebrate triumphs, this unconventional institution pays homage to the products, concepts, and ventures that fell short of expectations. With a quirky and thought-provoking collection of failures, the museum offers visitors a chance to explore the often-overlooked side of innovation and appreciate the lessons learned along the way.

Would you like to visit the Museum of Failure?

Recommended articles

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What you should know about the Museum of failure

What you should know about the Museum of failure

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

6 best home remedies to clear ugly pores

6 best home remedies to clear ugly pores

Why Rachel Ruto's Sh500K bicycle is a favourite for cyclists

Why Rachel Ruto's Sh500K bicycle is a favourite for cyclists

The best meals to eat at every age

The best meals to eat at every age

Ni God manze - Inside the lives of Nairobi's rich 'Subaru Boys'

Ni God manze - Inside the lives of Nairobi's rich 'Subaru Boys'

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Museum of Faliure

What you should know about the Museum of failure