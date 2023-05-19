The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenya is the most beautiful holiday destination in Africa, here is why

Lynet Okumu

Has been ranked the most beautiful country in Africa and the 10th in the world

Wild animals leisurely graze at Meru National Park with Mt Kenya on the background. (meru)
Wild animals leisurely graze at Meru National Park with Mt Kenya on the background.

Many individuals have a deep desire to explore the world, seeking out breathtaking landscapes and thrilling adventures.

While it may seem that such experiences are only found in far-off lands, you might be surprised to discover the wonders that lie within your own country.

Kenya, often referred to as the land of beauty, has now been recognized as the most stunning destination in Africa and the 10th worldwide, according to recent research conducted by Slingo.

Nairobi
Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
The study aimed to determine the best countries for adventure holidays by assessing the presence of natural adventure spots such as volcanoes, coral reef areas, and waterfalls.

Kenya received an impressive natural beauty score of 7.26 out of 10, solidifying its position as a top adventure destination.

The evaluation took into account remarkable natural features, including holocene volcanoes, ultra-prominent mountains, expansive coral reefs, and towering peaks.

Kenya boasts an impressive count of 21 holocene volcanoes, five ultra-prominent mountains, a vast 630 square kilometers of coral reef area, and 52 awe-inspiring summits.

kenya
kenya Pulse Live Kenya

These natural wonders contribute to the country's allure and make it an ideal choice for adventure enthusiasts seeking unforgettable experiences.

Although Kenya secured a noteworthy ranking, the United States emerged as the top country for adventure holidays.

With an extensive range of opportunities to explore the great outdoors, the US offers 162 volcanoes, 69 of the world's longest waterfalls, and 63 stunning national parks, including renowned destinations such as the Grand Canyon National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

Mexico claimed the second spot on the list, impressing with its 67 national parks and over 400 ascents.

Additionally, Mexico is home to cenotes, breathtaking hidden swimming pools believed by the ancient Mayans to be portals for communicating with gods.

In third place, Japan entices adventurous souls with its 122 awe-inspiring volcanoes, including the iconic Mount Fuji. Beyond the bustling streets of Tokyo, the country offers sacred mountain trails, tropical coastlines, coral reefs, and the majestic Japanese Alps.

List of top ten most beautiful countries
List of top ten most beautiful countries Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya's recognition as one of the most beautiful countries in the world serves as a reminder that captivating adventures and extraordinary landscapes are closer than you think. Embark on your own local escapades and uncover the hidden treasures that await you.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

