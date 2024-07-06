While appealing for help in raising Sh3 million to cover her husband’s hospital bill, the singer shared that her husband underwent a surgery which left him immobile.

Minor procedure that turned out to be a big issue

It all began with Francis Thiong'o walking into a hospital for a minor procedure which incidentally turned out to be a big issue that would see him remain in hospital for three months and counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My husband Francis Thiong'o walked into the hospital one day for a small procedure and incidentally it became a big issue. It led him to be immobile.' He has been in hospital for close to three months.” Jemimah explained.

Legendary gospel singer Jemimah Thiong'o appeals for financial assistance Pulse Live Kenya

The ‘Akisema Atakubariri’ singer noted that her husband has been in hospital for close to three months now and the family has had to hold two fundraisers to offset the bill.

She explained that her husband has been to two hospitals, including where he is currently and the family has had to foot the bills at both facilities, leaving them with a balance of Sh3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have had 2 fundraisers from family and friends. We have had 2 fundraisers from family and friends. We raised 2.7 million and we now have a deficit of 3 million shillings. We are appealing to you to stand with us and help the money needed so that we can clear the bill." The singer revealed.

How to send contributions to Jemimah Thiong'o

She appreciated the well-wishers who have stood with her through the difficult times and appealed for assistance.

"So that we can get him home. thanks to all our friends who have stood with us, and all the churches for praying." She added.

ADVERTISEMENT