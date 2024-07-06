The sports category has moved to a new website.

Legendary gospel singer Jemimah Thiong'o appeals for financial assistance

Charles Ouma

Legendary gospel singer Jemimah Thiong'o opened up on the challenges her family has faced over the last three months that have left her in need of financial assistance.

Legendary gospel singer Jemimah Thiong'o has opened up on the health challenges that her husband, Francis Thiong’o has been facing which has left the family in need of financial assistance.

While appealing for help in raising Sh3 million to cover her husband’s hospital bill, the singer shared that her husband underwent a surgery which left him immobile.

It all began with Francis Thiong'o walking into a hospital for a minor procedure which incidentally turned out to be a big issue that would see him remain in hospital for three months and counting.

"My husband Francis Thiong'o walked into the hospital one day for a small procedure and incidentally it became a big issue. It led him to be immobile.' He has been in hospital for close to three months.” Jemimah explained.

The ‘Akisema Atakubariri’ singer noted that her husband has been in hospital for close to three months now and the family has had to hold two fundraisers to offset the bill.

She explained that her husband has been to two hospitals, including where he is currently and the family has had to foot the bills at both facilities, leaving them with a balance of Sh3 million.

“We have had 2 fundraisers from family and friends. We have had 2 fundraisers from family and friends. We raised 2.7 million and we now have a deficit of 3 million shillings. We are appealing to you to stand with us and help the money needed so that we can clear the bill." The singer revealed.

She appreciated the well-wishers who have stood with her through the difficult times and appealed for assistance.

"So that we can get him home. thanks to all our friends who have stood with us, and all the churches for praying." She added.

Financial assistance to support the legendary gospel singer who blessed many souls with her music are to be sent to PAY BILL:8056821 with the contributor’s name as the account name.

Charles Ouma

