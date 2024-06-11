Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Renowned Kenyan gospel singer Anastacia Mukwambi Kakii, famous for her hit song 'Kiatu Kivue,' is reaching out to fans and well-wishers for financial assistance to aid in her medical treatment in India.

Speaking to this writer, Anastacia detailed the circumstances leading to her current situation and expressed her optimism about recovering with the right medical intervention.

"I started tests in 2023 and the medics misled me, telling me the mammogram tests were nothing to worry about, so I just relaxed," she shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, the initial assurance did not hold. "This year, however, I went for biopsy tests, and the results were very saddening. I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I even struggled to accept the results," said Mukabwa.

Anastacia, who has not yet commenced any form of treatment, has been seeking multiple opinions to ensure the accuracy of her diagnosis.

"I have done numerous tests with different doctors just to confirm whether the results given are correct and to be sure. I have not had any form of treatment and I will be receiving treatment outside the country," she explained.

The journey has been challenging, but Anastacia remains hopeful, thanks to the overwhelming support she has received from her close circles.

"I have received very good support. Accepting the results has not been easy, but Miss Atwoli has been very supportive in counselling, and my husband as well. My family has been very supportive," she acknowledged.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her faith and the support from her close ones are what keep her spirits high.

"We have come from far and I know this is the last medical trip we are making. God will take control, so my fans out there can help me so that we hit the target we need for treatment," she appealed passionately to her supporters.