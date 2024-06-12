The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

9 ideas to improve your remote working experience

Amos Robi

These essential tips can create a more efficient, productive, and enjoyable work environment.

A man working remotely
A man working remotely

Working from home or remotely has become a standard practice for many, offering flexibility and comfort.

However, to ensure productivity and efficiency, incorporating the right tools and habits into your routine is crucial.

Here’s a list of essentials that can make your remote work experience smoother and more enjoyable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a specific area for work helps create a clear boundary between your professional and personal life. Invest in a comfortable chair, a spacious desk, and good lighting.

This setup not only enhances productivity but also promotes better posture and overall well-being.

A fast and stable internet connection is non-negotiable for remote work. It ensures smooth video calls, quick uploads and downloads, and efficient collaboration.

Consider investing in a higher bandwidth plan if you frequently face connectivity issues.

ADVERTISEMENT
A man working remotely
A man working remotely Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 hacks to utilise during an internet outage to boost your work

Effective communication is vital when working remotely. Tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom help maintain seamless interaction with your team.

They offer various features like instant messaging, video conferencing, and file sharing, making collaboration easy and efficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping track of tasks and deadlines can be challenging without the right tools. Project management software like Trello, Asana, or Monday.com can help you stay organised, set priorities, and monitor progress, ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks.

Noise-cancelling headphones are a game-changer for remote workers, especially if you live in a noisy environment.

They help minimise distractions, allowing you to focus better on your tasks and participate in virtual meetings without disturbances.

ADVERTISEMENT
A lady working from the comfort of her home
A lady working from the comfort of her home Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Common ways your WiFi router is the cause of your internet problems

Ergonomic accessories like an adjustable chair, a standing desk, and a supportive keyboard and mouse can significantly enhance your comfort and reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries.

These investments contribute to a healthier and more productive work environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloud storage solutions like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive offer easy access to your files from anywhere.

They also provide collaborative features, enabling you to work on documents simultaneously with your colleagues and keep your data secure.

Time management is crucial for maintaining productivity while working from home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apps like Toggl, RescueTime, and Focus@Will help you track your time, identify distractions, and optimize your work schedule to stay on top of your tasks.

Incorporating regular breaks and physical activity into your routine is essential for maintaining mental and physical health.

Use techniques like the Pomodoro Technique to schedule short breaks, and consider apps like Stretchly or Workrave to remind you to stretch and move around.

A lady working from the comfort of her home
A lady working from the comfort of her home Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

9 ideas to improve your remote working experience

9 ideas to improve your remote working experience

If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner

If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner

What typical African American weddings look like

What typical African American weddings look like

How to use Mukombero properly to achieve maximum benefits

How to use Mukombero properly to achieve maximum benefits

Ladies: Drop these 7 outfits from your wardrobe to attract high-value men

Ladies: Drop these 7 outfits from your wardrobe to attract high-value men

10 stylish Kayet Orwa looks perfect for your next birthday shoot

10 stylish Kayet Orwa looks perfect for your next birthday shoot

9 behind-the-scenes careers that can make you rich in entertainment industry

9 behind-the-scenes careers that can make you rich in entertainment industry

Men, avoid these 5 women: They'll make you fear coming home every night

Men, avoid these 5 women: They'll make you fear coming home every night

How to be a smart wife in the 21st century

How to be a smart wife in the 21st century

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI-generated image of young black woman in distress

If they do these 10 things, it's time to leave

A woman with elegant earrings

3 guides for the perfect choice of your earrings

Woman suffering from abdominal pain [Image Credit: Sora Shimazaki]

4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

Madtraxx and his wife Salma Hussein

How fans & celebrities reacted to domestic abuse claims as Madtraxx confirms breakup with wife