Kambua shares her biggest lesson in motherhood

In a YouTube interview with Grace Msalame, the mother of three noted that she has learned that one must wait gracefully when one asks anything of God.

"My biggest lesson has been in waiting. I am not just waiting, but waiting gracefully. You can wait and be angry, bitter, or anxious, and it's a choice we make," Kambua narrated.

The 38-year-old media personality said that her plans and timelines did not go as she had imagined when she was young.

"The future is unknown to us, but we all start with hope and desires, just like I did. I knew I had my timelines, get married and have a baby so that by the time I'm 30; I would be raising my babies.

"But here I am, nearing the fourth floor with a little one. The years of waiting and getting into motherhood and everything, all the dynamics it has had, has taught me what it truly means to wait on God without a doubt," she noted.

Kambua noted that society is still harsh and mounts blame on women when they fail to have children in their marriages, even when they are not in a position to change the situation.

"We live in such a harsh society towards women. If a family has no children, it's blamed on the woman.

"But even if it is the woman, you are criticizing somebody for something that is beyond their control," she said.

She revealed that she tried everything humanly possible to restore her situation, but it did not change her situation until God came through at his perfect timing.

Kambua is one of the leading Gospel artists in Kenya and has inspired many people with her powerful vocals and lifestyle.

The singer has been recovering from the loss of her child. Taking to her Instagram stories after the loss, she said although the demise was of a young one, she felt the pain was unimaginable.

Her loss saw her take a three-month break from social media and made a comeback later, saying love had lifted her from a place of deep pain and despair.