Just a day after musician Kambua shared the news that she was expecting her second baby, it apparently appears that she had already given birth.
Kambua reveals face of her newborn, confirms she gave birth months ago
Kambua revealed that she has had her baby for a couple of months.
On Monday 28, Kambua took to social media and announced that she was expecting her third child. Kambua shared the happy news with her fans by posting a baby bump photo on her social media as congratulatory messages flooded messages.
The singer couldn't hide her joy as she shared the good news with her fans and followers while sitting in a meadow in a white lace gown.
"He restores us. He heals us. He makes all things beautiful," she said.
In the new twist of events, she has revealed the face of her newborn, a girl whose name is Nathalie Nyacira as she showered her with a message of love.
"Nathalie Nyacira Muthiga Mathu. The most beautiful little girl I have laid my eyes on, with a gentle spirit to match. The last couple of months have been so precious with you, my rainbow. It is truly an honor being your mama. My God, my great and exceeding compensation; thank you for blessing us. God of Kambua, thank you for remaining true to who you are. Kwa Yale yote umetenda niruhusu nitoe shukurani (Am grateful for all that you have done to me)," she said.
karwirwalaura Longing to hold Nathalie. Always thinking of all of you, with joy and thanksgiving in my heart All the photos are so beautiful sissy
sowairina Oh Mama indeed He makes all things beautiful
nanaowiti Awwwww!!!! Ooooooh wow! OmG!!! May His mercies and perpetual love and blessings engulf you and the whole family. Congratulations again Kambua
evarispa Am going to save this as a reminder that there is nothing impossible with God and when the time is right, He will make it happen for me too
