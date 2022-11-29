RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kambua reveals face of her newborn, confirms she gave birth months ago

Masia Wambua

Kambua revealed that she has had her baby for a couple of months.

Kambua
Kambua

Just a day after musician Kambua shared the news that she was expecting her second baby, it apparently appears that she had already given birth.

Recommended articles

On Monday 28, Kambua took to social media and announced that she was expecting her third child. Kambua shared the happy news with her fans by posting a baby bump photo on her social media as congratulatory messages flooded messages.

The singer couldn't hide her joy as she shared the good news with her fans and followers while sitting in a meadow in a white lace gown.

Kambua
Kambua Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

"He restores us. He heals us. He makes all things beautiful," she said.

In the new twist of events, she has revealed the face of her newborn, a girl whose name is Nathalie Nyacira as she showered her with a message of love.

"Nathalie Nyacira Muthiga Mathu. The most beautiful little girl I have laid my eyes on, with a gentle spirit to match. The last couple of months have been so precious with you, my rainbow. It is truly an honor being your mama. My God, my great and exceeding compensation; thank you for blessing us. God of Kambua, thank you for remaining true to who you are. Kwa Yale yote umetenda niruhusu nitoe shukurani (Am grateful for all that you have done to me)," she said.

karwirwalaura Longing to hold Nathalie. Always thinking of all of you, with joy and thanksgiving in my heart All the photos are so beautiful sissy

sowairina Oh Mama indeed He makes all things beautiful

nanaowiti Awwwww!!!! Ooooooh wow! OmG!!! May His mercies and perpetual love and blessings engulf you and the whole family. Congratulations again Kambua

evarispa Am going to save this as a reminder that there is nothing impossible with God and when the time is right, He will make it happen for me too

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kambua reveals face of her newborn, confirms she gave birth months ago

Kambua reveals face of her newborn, confirms she gave birth months ago

Why Karen residents want Betty Kyallo's restaurant shut down

Why Karen residents want Betty Kyallo's restaurant shut down

Down to the bodyguards, Oga Obinna's take on Eric Omondi [Video]

Down to the bodyguards, Oga Obinna's take on Eric Omondi [Video]

This video of Zari and Shakib will inspire you to spice up your relationship

This video of Zari and Shakib will inspire you to spice up your relationship

Sh300 million penalty for bloggers who offend Akothee

Sh300 million penalty for bloggers who offend Akothee

Kenzo tips daughter Aamaal to carry on his musical legacy

Kenzo tips daughter Aamaal to carry on his musical legacy

Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith and Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith and Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

Trending

Diamond and Zuchu

Diamond shares romantic moments with Zuchu as she celebrates her birthday [Video]

Sarkodie and Nasty C

He wouldn’t shake my hand - Nasty C reveals why he turned down Sarkodie's feature requests

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos]

I am in love - Zuchu finally admits to dating Diamond

Shaffie Weru

Real reason I was fired from Homeboyz Radio - Shaffie Weru speaks