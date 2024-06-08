How fans & celebrities reacted to domestic abuse claims as Madtraxx confirms breakup with wife

Salma took to social media, armed with photos, a police report and a medical report dating back to2021 to support her claims, stating that she has endured domestic abuse for years.

Many hailed her as a courageous woman for coming out to share her plight and speaking up against domestic abuse.

A number of those who weighed in on the matter were in agreement that there is no justification for Gender-Based Violence with many sending messages of love as sampled below.

Bonifacemwangi: I salute your courage @hon.salmaenez99 for sharing your story, and the suffering you have gone through. May you get justice, and most importantly heal. Heal. For those suffering in silence, let her COURAGE inspire you to walk out, and expose your abuser.

firstlady_nimo: You dont deserve this my love 😭😭😭

humblelili: Mpaka akuue, if it doesn't work just leave, you are not a tree move my sister

salmah_bathaf: Salmaaaaaaaaaaah😭💔💔 f**k switch ur phone on Gaddamnit

yvngboy_dede254: Damn so sorry about that fr😢quick recovery ❤️‍🩹

davidmuriithi: Shocking and disgusting. Nobody should EVER lay hands on another. I'm so sorry for what you have been going through🙏🏾 I pray for justice and your healing 🙏🏾

mayaprud: Oooh no babe 🫂

Madtraxx gives his side of the story, confirms breakup with wife

In an interview with Citizen Digital, Madtraxx countered his wife’s accusations and stated that he has since parted ways with the mother of his children.

He also expressed relief at being out of what he described as a toxic relationship.

"I don't want to speak negatively about her because she's the mother of my children, but I'm glad I'm out of that toxic situation… I'm glad that's behind me.

"I don't know what she's trying to achieve. She's trying to get a reaction out of me. It's all in the past and now she's trying to bring it back up to drag me into her toxic trail," he stated.

The singer maintained that none of what Salma shared is happening now and accused her of abandoning their children.

"None of what she shared is happening right now, I think she's just hurting because we're not together. She's in the past. The kids and I are moving forward. Kwanza ame abandon watoi," said Madtraxx.

Editor's Note:

Report cases of sexual violence to the Wangu Kanja Foundation through toll free line 1519.