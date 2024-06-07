Madtraxx counters wife's abuse allegations, gives his side of the story

Rapper Madtraxx has finally addressed the serious allegations of domestic abuse levelled against him by his wife of five years, Salma Hussein.

In an interview with Citizen Digital, Madtraxx expressed relief at being out of what he describes as a toxic relationship.

Salma took to Instagram on Friday, June 7, to share her harrowing experience, posting photos that reveal bruises and a medical report dating back to 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report details the extent of the alleged abuse, painting a grim picture of her life over the past decade with the former Kansoul member.

"Never have I thought I’ll be beaten in my life… but I married an animal!! Y’all superstar MADTRAXX!!" she wrote in her post.

Pulse Live Kenya

In response to these allegations, Madtraxx shared his side of the story, emphasising his desire to move on from what he claims was a toxic situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't want to speak negatively about her because she's the mother of my children, but I'm glad I'm out of that toxic situation… I'm glad that's behind me," he stated.

Madtraxx expressed confusion over Salma's motives, suggesting that she is attempting to provoke a reaction from him.

"I don't know what she's trying to achieve. She's trying to get a reaction out of me. It's all in the past and now she's trying to bring it back up to drag me into her toxic trail," he added.

Madtraxx's wife Salma Hussein Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He also refuted the timing of the incidents Salma described, claiming that none of the abuse she mentioned is happening currently.

"None of what she shared is happening right now, I think she's just hurting because we're not together. She's in the past. The kids and I are moving forward," said Madtraxx.

Madtraxx also pointed to what he sees as Salma's abandonment of their children, further complicating their strained relationship.

"Kwanza ame abandon watoi," he remarked, indicating his concern over her absence in their children's lives.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish private ceremony in 2018 attended by close family and friends, including their two daughters, now find themselves at the centre of a public and painful dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya