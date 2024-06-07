The sports category has moved to a new website.

Madtraxx on the spot after wife's allegations of domestic abuse [Photos]

Amos Robi

Salma shared a 2021 medical report showing the injuries she sustained from the alleged abuse from her husband

Madtraxx and his wife Salma Hussein
Madtraxx and his wife Salma Hussein
  • Renowned rapper and producer George Mugai, aka Madtraxx, faces serious allegations of domestic abuse from his wife Salma
  • Salma's Instagram post revealed bruises and a doctor's report detailing the alleged abuse
  • Madtraxx and Salma had celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary just six months before the abuse allegations surfaced

Renowned rapper and producer George Mugai, popularly known as Madtraxx, faces serious allegations of domestic abuse from his wife of five years, Salma Hussein.

Salma took to Instagram to share her harrowing experience, posting photos that reveal bruises and a doctor's report dating back to 2021, detailing the extent of the alleged abuse.

Salma’s post paints a grim picture of her life over the past decade when the two have been together.

"Never have I thought I’ll be beaten in my life… but I married an animal!! Y’all superstar MADTRAXX!!" she wrote.

Photos of Madtraxx wife, Salma Hussein injured
Photos of Madtraxx wife, Salma Hussein injured Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 singers who achieved musical success after splitting from their groups

The doctor's report she shared describes bruising on her upper limb, knees, and scratch marks on her left leg, suggesting that the abuse has been ongoing for years.

Salma continued to express her distress in her post: "My whole life I’m battling anxiety, fear, and trauma!! Just because of this guy !!#10 years with a woman abuser!!"

The allegations come just six months after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Photos of Madtraxx wife, Salma Hussein injured
Photos of Madtraxx wife, Salma Hussein injured Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Differences that forced Mejja and Madtraxx to part ways

In stark contrast to the current situation, Madtraxx had posted a loving tribute to his wife, stating, "Happy Anniversary to US MY Love! 5 years is such a Blessing. I love having you as my Queen through this journey. Love you."

The former Kansoul member and Salma tied the knot in a lavish private ceremony in 2018 attended by close family and friends including their two daughters.

The public facade of a happy marriage was shattered by Salma’s candid revelation, bringing to light the dark reality she claims to have endured behind closed doors.

Madtraxx and his wife during their wedding in 2018
Madtraxx and his wife during their wedding in 2018 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

In 2022, Salma made headlines by entering the political arena, running for the Parklands Member of County Assembly seat.

Despite her efforts and public visibility, she did not win the election.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
