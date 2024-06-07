Madtraxx on the spot after wife's allegations of domestic abuse [Photos]

Renowned rapper and producer George Mugai, popularly known as Madtraxx, faces serious allegations of domestic abuse from his wife of five years, Salma Hussein.

Salma took to Instagram to share her harrowing experience, posting photos that reveal bruises and a doctor's report dating back to 2021, detailing the extent of the alleged abuse.

Salma’s post paints a grim picture of her life over the past decade when the two have been together.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Never have I thought I’ll be beaten in my life… but I married an animal!! Y’all superstar MADTRAXX!!" she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

The doctor's report she shared describes bruising on her upper limb, knees, and scratch marks on her left leg, suggesting that the abuse has been ongoing for years.

Salma continued to express her distress in her post: "My whole life I’m battling anxiety, fear, and trauma!! Just because of this guy !!#10 years with a woman abuser!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegations come just six months after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Pulse Live Kenya

In stark contrast to the current situation, Madtraxx had posted a loving tribute to his wife, stating, "Happy Anniversary to US MY Love! 5 years is such a Blessing. I love having you as my Queen through this journey. Love you."

The former Kansoul member and Salma tied the knot in a lavish private ceremony in 2018 attended by close family and friends including their two daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public facade of a happy marriage was shattered by Salma’s candid revelation, bringing to light the dark reality she claims to have endured behind closed doors.

Pulse Live Kenya

In 2022, Salma made headlines by entering the political arena, running for the Parklands Member of County Assembly seat.