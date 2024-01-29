Tourism department responds to EPL star who named Kenya his favourite destination

Phillips currently on loan from Manchester City to West Ham United, stirred excitement among Kenyans when he affirmed Kenya as his top travel choice during a brief interview with West Ham.

In a quick fire, Phillips was asked about his preferred holiday destination, to which he promptly responded, 'Kenya.'

The video clip of his response, shared on West Ham's social media platforms, ignited enthusiasm among Kenyans, prompting calls for the government to leverage this endorsement to promote tourism internationally.

Similar to Rwanda's successful partnership with Arsenal Football Club under the Visit Rwanda campaign Kenyans urged the government to use the opportunity to market the country.

Responding to the buzz, Magical Kenya extended an invitation to Phillips, urging him to revisit Kenya and inviting the entire West Ham team along.

"Hey Kalvin Phillips, come kick it in Kenya again sometime soon and bring the whole West Ham team with you!" Magical Kenya tweeted in response.

Phillips' affinity for Kenya dates back to July 2022 when he visited the country for two weeks after his transfer from Leeds United to Manchester City.

Pulse Live Kenya

During his stay, Phillips enjoyed a safari experience at Tsavo National Park, expressing awe at the opportunity to witness wildlife in their natural habitat.

Accompanied by his girlfriend, Phillips shared his admiration for Kenya's natural beauty, describing the safari as an unforgettable experience.

Kenya's tourism industry received another boost recently when the country was elected to chair the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness. This recognition further solidifies Kenya's position as a global leader in the tourism sector.

Pulse Live Kenya