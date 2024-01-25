The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya to shape global tourism policies after taking leadership of UN Tourism committee

Denis Mwangi

Kenya’s new role in the UN Tourism Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness represents more than just an honour.

KTB PR and Corporate Communications Manager Wausi Walya, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Regional Director for Africa Elcia Grandcourt and Kojo Bentum from Voyages Afriq Media Limited during the meeting of the UNWTO Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness held at the UNWTO headquarters in Madrid, Spain.
KTB PR and Corporate Communications Manager Wausi Walya, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Regional Director for Africa Elcia Grandcourt and Kojo Bentum from Voyages Afriq Media Limited during the meeting of the UNWTO Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness held at the UNWTO headquarters in Madrid, Spain.

Kenya has clinched the Chair of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness.

Recommended articles

This massive win at the UN Tourism headquarters in Madrid, Spain, puts Kenya on the global tourism map, with the country defeating strong contenders Thailand and Malta in a gripping two-round voting process.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, couldn't hide his excitement, saying, “This is not just a win; it's a historic moment for Kenya. We're now at the forefront of shaping global tourism policies. It's a testament to the confidence the world has in us!”

Kenya's chairmanship, which will run from 2024 to 2027, isn’t just a title. It's a crucial role where Kenya will lead the charge in setting policies, building international partnerships, and promoting the best tourism practices.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

According to CS Mutua, this position will not only boost job creation and protect our planet, but also drive growth that touches lives in our communities.

Zoritsa Urosevic, the Executive Director of the UN Tourism, was all praises for Kenya, saying, "With Kenya’s track record in sustainable tourism, they're the perfect fit to guide the committee. Their rich tourism expertise will be invaluable in enhancing competitiveness and responsible tourism worldwide."

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) played a pivotal role in this achievement. Their pitch effectively showcased Kenya’s strengths such as diverse tourism offerings, sustainable practices, cultural and natural heritage, skills development, and technological innovations.

Not to forget, Kenya’s leaps in infrastructure – roads, airports, and hospitality facilities – were the cherry on top!

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Mombasa ranked top 5 budget-friendly tourist havens in the world [Prices]

Kenya’s new role in the UN Tourism Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness represents more than just an honour.

It signifies a significant platform for international cooperation, aimed at making tourism more competitive and sustainable across the globe.

The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) officially rebranded itself as "UN Tourism," marking a new era for the global tourism sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

This change, announced on January 24, 2024, comes with a new name and brand identity that reaffirms the organization's status as the United Nations specialized agency for tourism and a global leader in tourism development.

The rebranding aims to drive social and economic change while keeping the focus on people and the planet.

UNWTO rebrands to UN Tourism
UNWTO rebrands to UN Tourism UNWTO rebrands to UN Tourism Pulse Live Kenya

To achieve this transformation, UN Tourism collaborated with Interbrand, a leading global branding agency.

This collaboration resulted in a new visual identity and brand narrative for the organization, moving away from its former acronym, UNWTO.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new branding revolves around three main messages: showcasing the UN as a global altruistic organization, emphasizing the connection between humans worldwide, and reflecting the concept of proactivity and movement.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya to shape global tourism policies after taking leadership of UN Tourism committee

Kenya to shape global tourism policies after taking leadership of UN Tourism committee

Prophet Owuor's shopping trip brings Nairobi street to a standstill [Video]

Prophet Owuor's shopping trip brings Nairobi street to a standstill [Video]

5 Kenyan politicians who slapped people on camera & got flak for it

5 Kenyan politicians who slapped people on camera & got flak for it

Hero behind rescued zebra foal whose mother died of postpartum complications

Hero behind rescued zebra foal whose mother died of postpartum complications

Liz Wanyoike's daughter shares mom's brave journey with cancer & lessons

Liz Wanyoike's daughter shares mom's brave journey with cancer & lessons

CS Kindiki weighs in on proposal to drop Gachagua as Ruto's running mate in 2027

CS Kindiki weighs in on proposal to drop Gachagua as Ruto's running mate in 2027

Media Council speaks after 3 journalists brawled in Siaya

Media Council speaks after 3 journalists brawled in Siaya

Public Service Commission advertises 684 job vacancies

Public Service Commission advertises 684 job vacancies

Lizzie Wanyoike's lowest moment: Day thieves broke into NIBS & killed 2 staffers

Lizzie Wanyoike's lowest moment: Day thieves broke into NIBS & killed 2 staffers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

The black Lexus which was involved in an accident while heading to burial of Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu’s son

Vehicle in convoy heading to burial of MP’s son involved in accident

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) cleric, Reverend Sammy Wainaina who currently serves as an Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs in London, United Kingdom

Take my wallet & payslip - Priest who lectured Uhuru surfaces with poem for Ruto

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

Lizzie Wanyoike's lowest moment: Day thieves broke into NIBS & killed 2 staffers