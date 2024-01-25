Kenya to shape global tourism policies after taking leadership of UN Tourism committee

This massive win at the UN Tourism headquarters in Madrid, Spain, puts Kenya on the global tourism map, with the country defeating strong contenders Thailand and Malta in a gripping two-round voting process.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, couldn't hide his excitement, saying, “This is not just a win; it's a historic moment for Kenya. We're now at the forefront of shaping global tourism policies. It's a testament to the confidence the world has in us!”

Kenya's chairmanship, which will run from 2024 to 2027, isn’t just a title. It's a crucial role where Kenya will lead the charge in setting policies, building international partnerships, and promoting the best tourism practices.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

According to CS Mutua, this position will not only boost job creation and protect our planet, but also drive growth that touches lives in our communities.

Zoritsa Urosevic, the Executive Director of the UN Tourism, was all praises for Kenya, saying, "With Kenya’s track record in sustainable tourism, they're the perfect fit to guide the committee. Their rich tourism expertise will be invaluable in enhancing competitiveness and responsible tourism worldwide."

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) played a pivotal role in this achievement. Their pitch effectively showcased Kenya’s strengths such as diverse tourism offerings, sustainable practices, cultural and natural heritage, skills development, and technological innovations.

Not to forget, Kenya’s leaps in infrastructure – roads, airports, and hospitality facilities – were the cherry on top!

Kenya’s new role in the UN Tourism Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness represents more than just an honour.

It signifies a significant platform for international cooperation, aimed at making tourism more competitive and sustainable across the globe.

UNWTO rebrands to UN Tourism

The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) officially rebranded itself as "UN Tourism," marking a new era for the global tourism sector.

This change, announced on January 24, 2024, comes with a new name and brand identity that reaffirms the organization's status as the United Nations specialized agency for tourism and a global leader in tourism development.

The rebranding aims to drive social and economic change while keeping the focus on people and the planet.

UNWTO rebrands to UN Tourism Pulse Live Kenya

To achieve this transformation, UN Tourism collaborated with Interbrand, a leading global branding agency.

This collaboration resulted in a new visual identity and brand narrative for the organization, moving away from its former acronym, UNWTO.

