Understanding Multiple Myeloma: Causes, symptoms and treatment

He had been receiving treatment abroad, and in 2013, he announced his healing from Multiple Myeloma cancer.

What is Multiple Myeloma?

Multiple Myeloma is a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells, which are an essential part of our immune system.

These cells are found in the bone marrow and help in producing antibodies to fight infections.

However, in Multiple Myeloma, the plasma cells become cancerous and multiply uncontrollably.

Causes of Multiple Myeloma

The exact cause of Multiple Myeloma is not well understood, but certain factors are known to increase the risk of developing this cancer.

Age: Most people diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma are over 65 years old. Gender: Men are slightly more likely to develop this cancer than women. Race: African Americans have a higher risk of Multiple Myeloma compared to other races. Family History: Having a close relative with Multiple Myeloma or another type of blood cancer increases your risk. Obesity: Being overweight or obese is linked to a higher risk of developing Multiple Myeloma. Exposure to Radiation or Chemicals: Exposure to high levels of radiation or certain chemicals can increase the risk.

Signs and symptoms of Multiple Myeloma

The symptoms of Multiple Myeloma can vary widely and may not be noticeable in the early stages. As the disease progresses, common signs and symptoms include:

Bone Pain: This is the most common symptom, often affecting the back, ribs, and hips. Frequent Infections: Since the disease affects the immune system, infections become more common. Fatigue: The cancerous cells can crowd out healthy blood cells, leading to anemia and fatigue. High Calcium Levels: This can cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, constipation, and confusion. Kidney Problems: High levels of abnormal proteins can damage the kidneys. Weight Loss: Unexplained weight loss can occur as the disease progresses. Numbness or Weakness: Nerve damage can cause numbness or weakness, particularly in the legs.

Diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma

Diagnosing Multiple Myeloma involves several tests and procedures.

Blood Tests: These can detect abnormal levels of proteins produced by myeloma cells, as well as other abnormalities like high calcium levels and low red blood cell counts. Urine Tests: Urine tests can also reveal the presence of abnormal proteins. Bone Marrow Biopsy: A sample of bone marrow is taken to look for myeloma cells. Imaging Tests: X-rays, MRI scans, CT scans, and PET scans can help identify bone damage caused by myeloma cells.

Treatment of Multiple Myeloma

The treatment for Multiple Myeloma depends on various factors, including the stage of the disease, the patient’s overall health, and the presence of symptoms. Common treatments include:

Medications:

Chemotherapy : Uses drugs to kill cancer cells.

: Uses drugs to kill cancer cells. Targeted Therapy : Drugs that target specific abnormalities in cancer cells.

: Drugs that target specific abnormalities in cancer cells. Immunotherapy : Boosts the body's natural defenses to fight cancer.

: Boosts the body's natural defenses to fight cancer. Steroids: Help reduce inflammation and kill myeloma cells.

Stem Cell Transplant:

This involves replacing the diseased bone marrow with healthy stem cells. There are two types:

Autologous Transplant : Uses the patient’s stem cells.

: Uses the patient’s stem cells. Allogeneic Transplant: Uses stem cells from a donor.