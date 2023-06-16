10 most expensive cars roaring on Kenyan roads

These extraordinary vehicles showcase the pinnacle of automotive engineering, design, and craftsmanship. With jaw-dropping price tags, they represent the epitome of wealth, style, and prestige.

Mercedes-Maybach S600

The S600 exudes an air of majesty, boasting a sleek and aerodynamic design that seamlessly transitions from the front to the rear. Its captivating aesthetics are sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Underneath the hood, the S600 roars to life with the power of a commanding 6.0-liter V12 Petrol engine.

This robust powerhouse ensures a thrilling driving experience, delivering unrivaled performance and a sense of exhilaration.

Step inside, and you'll discover a world of luxury and comfort. The S600 offers an abundance of legroom and space, making it the epitome of opulence for both the driver and the passenger.

The seats, equipped with electric adjustments, provide the perfect blend of support and plushness, ensuring a sublime driving experience.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only does the S600 prioritize the driver's comfort, but it also extends its lavishness to the rear seats.

Passengers will relish in the luxurious surroundings, indulging in the sheer comfort and refinement that this magnificent car offers.

Of course, such grandeur comes with a price tag to match. The S600 commands an approximate cost of Sh20 million, a testament to its exquisite craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled elegance.

BMW i8

ADVERTISEMENT

The BMW i8 boasts a futuristic design that captivates with its sleek lines and sporty presence. Its scissor-style doors and full LED headlights add an extra touch of allure to its exterior, turning heads wherever it goes.

Under the hood, the i8 delivers an impressive system output of 369 horsepower, ensuring thrilling performance at every turn.

Additionally, its combined fuel economy of 29 km/l showcases its efficiency and eco-conscious nature.

Pulse Live Kenya

When it comes to acceleration, the i8 doesn't disappoint. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 4.4 seconds, offering an exhilarating driving experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

In electric mode, it achieves a top speed of 121 km/h, combining power and sustainability.

To experience the unmatched luxury and advanced technology of the i8, one must be prepared to invest.

The approximate cost of this exceptional vehicle is around Sh21 million, a testament to its premium craftsmanship and cutting-edge features.

Mercedes Maybach S680 4MATIC

The Mercedes Maybach S680 4MATIC stands tall as one of the most luxurious and exclusive cars in Kenya. With a plethora of advanced features and specifications, this vehicle epitomizes opulence and sophistication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Maybach S680 4MATIC offers a range of impressive features, including back disc brakes, anti-lock braking, a touch screen display, electric folding rear-view mirrors, and parking sensors.

These features enhance the driving experience and ensure safety and convenience on the road.

Inside the cabin, the Maybach S680 4MATIC envelops passengers in unparalleled comfort. With automatic climate control, crash sensors, central locking, and an anti-lock braking system, every journey is both pleasurable and secure.

Pulse Live Kenya

The car's spaciousness accommodates up to 7 seats, allowing occupants to indulge in luxurious comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Maybach S680 4MATIC embodies traditional elegance combined with modern comfort.

Its refined design and exquisite craftsmanship make it a true symbol of luxurious motoring, setting the standard for sophistication and prestige.

To acquire the ultimate in automotive luxury, one must be prepared to invest. The Mercedes Maybach S680 4MATIC comes with a price tag of Sh23.9 million reflecting its exclusivity and the uncompromising quality it offers.

Bentley Bentayga

The Bentley Bentayga is a formidable powerhouse, boasting an 8-speed automatic transmission, 626 horsepower, and an impressive 664 lb ft of torque.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its Rack-Pinion Steering ensures precise and responsive handling, elevating the driving experience to new heights.

With a fuel tank capacity of 22.5 gallons, the Bentayga relies on gasoline as its primary fuel source.

It combines luxury with efficiency, offering a mileage of 15 in the city and an impressive 24 on the highway, making it a versatile choice for both urban and long-distance journeys.

Under the hood, the Bentayga W12 Speed houses a commanding 6.0-liter Twin-Turbo W12 Gas engine, delivering exhilarating performance and a thrilling driving experience.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The car's suspension system is designed for optimum comfort and control. The front suspension features a Double Wishbone setup, while the rear suspension utilizes a Multi-link design, ensuring a smooth and composed ride regardless of the road conditions.

In terms of cost, the Bentley Bentayga commands a price tag of approximately Sh27.2 million.

This investment reflects the unmatched craftsmanship, luxury, and prestige that the Bentayga embodies, making it a symbol of automotive excellence.

Ferrari 458 Italia Convertible

The Ferrari 458 Italia Convertible, despite being a 2015 model, continues to captivate the attention of Kenyan buyers, retaining its popularity over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned for its performance and prestige, the Ferrari 458 Italia Convertible consistently finds itself among the ranks of the most expensive cars in Kenya.

Its timeless design and exhilarating driving experience have made it a coveted choice among entrepreneurs and business owners in the country.

Pulse Live Kenya

With a price range typically falling between Sh26 to Sh30 million, owning a 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Convertible signifies a symbol of success and achievement.

The allure of the Ferrari brand, combined with the open-top driving experience and powerful performance, make this car a sought-after choice for those who appreciate automotive excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rolls Royce Ghost

The Rolls Royce Ghost is a true embodiment of luxury and performance, and owning one comes with a significant price tag.

Powered by a formidable 6.6L Twin-Turbo V12 gas engine, this exceptional car delivers an impressive 563 horsepower and 605 lb/ft of torque.

Paired with a rear-wheel drive 8-speed automatic transmission, the Ghost ensures a smooth and powerful driving experience.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

With a maximum speed of 170MPH, the Ghost is a force to be reckoned with on the road. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds, providing exhilarating performance that leaves a lasting impression.

The price to own such magnificence is approximately Sh35.2 reflecting the exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail, and unparalleled luxury that the Rolls Royce brand is renowned for.

The Ghost represents the pinnacle of automotive excellence, embodying prestige and opulence.

Ferrari 612 Sessanta

The Ferrari 612 Sessanta is a captivating automobile that belongs to the exclusive range of luxury cars within the Sh40 to Sh50 million price range.

ADVERTISEMENT

As expected from the esteemed Ferrari brand, this model is meticulously crafted and comes packed with an array of impressive features.

Its design is a harmonious blend of power and beauty, resulting in a truly elegant and eye-catching package.

Pulse Live Kenya

One of the standout aspects of the Ferrari 612 Sessanta is its formidable V12 engine, which resides beneath the hood, ready to unleash its potent performance.

With this powerhouse at its core, the car exhibits exhilarating speed capabilities, reaching an impressive top speed of 320 km/h.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sheer thrill of experiencing this speed is undoubtedly an unforgettable experience for any driving enthusiast.

Lamborghini Murcielago

The Lamborghini Murcielago is an extraordinary machine that epitomizes the raw power and exhilaration associated with the Lamborghini brand.

With a top speed of 345 km/h and a jaw-dropping 670 horsepower, this car is a true beast on the road, ready to unleash its immense potential at a moment's notice.

With a torque of 661 Nm, the Murcielago delivers an explosive acceleration, propelling itself from 0 to 100 km/h in a mind-blowing 3.2 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the heart of the Murcielago lies a mighty Lamborghini V12 engine, with a displacement ranging from 6.2 to 6.5 liters.

This engineering marvel is a testament to Lamborghini's commitment to producing high-performance vehicles that push the boundaries of speed and power.

Pulse Live Kenya

The distinct growl of the V12 engine serves as a symphony to the ears of automotive enthusiasts, further enhancing the overall experience of driving this magnificent car.

As for its price, the Lamborghini Murcielago demands a premium, with an approximate cost of Sh45 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

This price tag is a reflection of the craftsmanship, engineering excellence, and exclusivity that comes with owning such a prestigious and high-performance vehicle.

Rolls Royce Phantom

The Rolls Royce Phantom is a pinnacle of luxury and elegance, representing the epitome of automotive opulence.

Powered by a commanding 6.7-liter twin-turbo V12 gas engine, it boasts an impressive output of 563 horsepower and a staggering 664 lb/ft of torque.

This powerhouse of an engine ensures a seamless and effortless driving experience, allowing the Phantom to glide along the road with refined power.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a top speed of 155 mph and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, the Rolls Royce Phantom combines its luxurious character with impressive performance capabilities.

Pulse Live Kenya

It effortlessly blends smoothness and power, delivering a serene yet exhilarating driving experience.

The Rolls Royce Phantom is a symbol of exclusivity and prestige, and its price reflects its unmatched craftsmanship and attention to detail.

With an approximate cost of Sh54.8 million, this exceptional vehicle represents the pinnacle of automotive luxury, attracting those who appreciate the finest things in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Pullman

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Pullman stands as a true emblem of wealth, luxury, and technological prowess, acclaimed worldwide for its uncompromising standards of excellence.

In Kenya, it proudly graces the ownership of the country's esteemed former head of state, President Uhuru Kenyatta, symbolizing both power and prestige.

Under the hood, the Pullman boasts a commanding V12 biturbo engine, delivering an impressive fusion of performance and refinement.

This engineering masterpiece propels the car forward with effortless force, ensuring a smooth and exhilarating ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The advanced technology and meticulous craftsmanship that define the Mercedes-Maybach brand are showcased in every aspect of the Pullman's design and performance.

The exclusivity and advanced features of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Pullman come with a price befitting its exceptional nature.

A new beast of this caliber can command a price tag of approximately Sh100 million. This investment reflects the unrivaled craftsmanship, technological innovation, and unparalleled luxury that define the Pullman.

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse stands proudly at the zenith of automotive excellence and extravagance, occupying the top position among the most expensive cars in Kenya.

It epitomizes unparalleled speed, power, and sophistication, representing the pinnacle of automotive engineering and design.

Renowned as the fastest and most powerful car, the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse is a testament to the fusion of art, form, and technology.

Its aerodynamic design, meticulously crafted to optimize performance, captivates the imagination with its sleek and dynamic silhouette.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The innovative technologies employed within its construction push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of automotive engineering.

As expected, the privilege of owning such an extraordinary automobile comes at a significant cost.

The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse demands a substantial investment of approximately Sh233 million.