Millie Odhiambo weighs in on Sheila Wegesha's murder with candid advice

The lawmaker commented on the matter, noting that love is not expressed in anger, disrespect, drama, violence and murder.

In a strongly worded statement shared across her social media pages, the firebrand MP noted that people who find themselves in toxic relationships should exit immediately.

“You cannot plant mangoes and expect to reap cows. If you plant mangoes and they turn out as mangoes, accept the same graciously for what else could they be?” The MP started.

"Young men and women, listen good" the MP noted before sharing her candid advice.

Millie Odiambo's advice on toxic relationships

She noted that couples should accept each other for who they are in their true character and anyone unable to stand the other along the way should simply walk away.

"If however you thought you could withstand the taste of mangoes but now you can not, please leave. Never stay in a toxic relationship even for a minute. Never stay in an abusive relationship even for a minute." The MP noted.

The late Sheila Wegesha Pulse Live Kenya

She also noted that what other people say should not be a concern to anyone walking out of a toxic relationship in a bid to save their lives from possible negative outcomes, including death.

"Learn to not give a damn about what people will say if you leave, especially if you are trying to salvage your life. Kwani they feed you?. If anything, they will become motivational speakers on your death, giving insights into your life " I knew that girl, I knew that man. They were like this and like that." Millie wrote.

She cautioned the public, including bystanders against cheering on anyone doing wrong adding:

"To you onlooker, do not be overly involved in other people's lives. I notice there was more than two people in this marriage on both sides. Fix your own marriage or lack of it. Let other people fix their own.

"Never cheer on anyone in wrong-doing especially where your cheering them on will not help in any way. For those who are cheering that man on, will it stop his prosecution? In the stillness of the night, he is alone as an alleged murderer. He will bear the stigma for life. All your lofty words about him can not change that, but may encourage another one to kill and then bear the brunt alone. "

Love is not expressed in anger, disrespect, drama, violence & murder

She added that drama, violence and murder are not ways to express love, noting that leaving is the best decision to make when things are not working.

The late Sheila Wegesha and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

"Finally, love is not expressed in anger, disrespect, drama, violence and murder. Just leave if it is not working." She added.

Sheila was found dead in her bedroom with police treating her husband Jackson Bamboo who is still at large as a person of interest.

Editor's Note:

Report cases of sexual violence to the Wangu Kanja Foundation through toll free line 1519.

