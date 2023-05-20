Colonel Mustapha shares lessons on reckless living, money, fame and slay queens

In an interview with Nairobi News this week, the rapper whose plight made headlines recently, prompting Kenyans of goodwill to raise funds opened up on the regrets in his life, the lessons learnt and advised artists and performers.

At the height of his fame, money flowed and with it came frivolous pursuits.

Among the frivolous pursuits were slay queens and alcohol which the rapper admitting to certain regrets and acknowledging that he misused part of his wealth in these pursuits.

ADVERTISEMENT

With deep pockets at a young age, the singer admitted that he was reckless but this has since changed.

“I was young and reckless when I had money.” Mustapha said as quoted by the publication.

The change in fortune was an eye-opener to Mustapha who has since learnt where to direct his resources and assured his fans that their contributions would not end in frivolous pursuits.

“Now, I am older and wiser. I assure my fans that the funds they have contributed will be put to good use, especially towards my mother’s health.” The rapper said.

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

As his pockets dried up, the rapper was only left with a close-knit group of friends and Kenyans of goodwill who have successfully raised over Sh1 million.

“I am profoundly grateful to my fans for bestowing this honour upon me while I am still alive. It brings me immense joy to receive this kind of recognition. I will forever remember how my fans uplifted me,” he added.

Another lesson that the rapper has learnt and shared with young artistes embracing a savings culture and starting to do so early.

The singer reiterated that financial preparedness and responsible money management is key, borrowing from his own experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life may have thrown some challenges his way, but the resilient rapper who captivated his fans with his raw talent, creativity and a melodious voice matched with energetic performances is not out.

His resilience is a lesson worth emulating. Even as things got tough, Mustapha took up jobs that were available to him to make ends meet and support his ailing mother.