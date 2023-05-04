Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

The video went viral on various social media platforms, including TikTok. Colonel Mustafa while speaking to Mpasho has confirmed that he is indeed the person in the video, but he claims to have no knowledge of how the video was taken or leaked.

He suggests that there may be some animosity towards him on the construction site and that someone may have leaked the video intentionally.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is something I was doing I can't talk a lot about it, but ni shughuli nimekuwa nikifanya for the past one year," Mustafa said.

Colonel Mustafa has also stated that he has not had any music performances or gigs since April 2022, which has made things financially difficult for him.

This is why he has resorted to taking on the tough construction job, in order to sustain himself and avoid relying on others for support.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyans concerned after Colonel Mustafa is spotted working in a mjengo site

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyans are expressing concern over the drastic change in the lifestyle of rapper Colonel Mustafa, who was spotted working at a construction site.

In a video that has surfaced online, the rapper can be seen carrying blocks and handing them over to masons, as well as mixing sand and water.

The video has elicited mixed reactions, with some Kenyans criticizing Mustafa for apparently going broke, despite having lived a lavish lifestyle in the past.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, have come to his defense, arguing that Mustafa is only human and that life can sometimes bring about ups and downs.

During an interview on NTV in 2022, Mustapha revealed that he had suffered from depression after leaving the 'Nairobi Diaries show.'

"It's been five years since I released music. Now I am back. I had depression at some point, like two or three years after I left 'Nairobi Diaries' and things went bad," Mustafa said.

The real question at the moment is how a legend in the music industry could end up working at a construction site despite having lived a lavish lifestyle at some point.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media reactions

Naledi Odhiambo Never laugh or humiliate someone when they are at their lowest..

Jean-Gin Confuse them Mustapha till they learn to mind their own business.

zee purie It's a honest job and at least he's putting food on the table.. Life is unpredictable sometimes.

Opuk Jakinda Life happens.... If you've never gone through it you'll never understand. Consider yourself lucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shi My cousin lives in America but when he comes home he can never hire anyone to build anything for him he does it himself.

adhiambominjay 🇰🇪 He accepted his fate and is working to fix it , unlike those who keep begging on Facebook.

@psalmist_63..✌ Mustapha ndio amerudi amekuwa akifanya nairobi diaries and this video he is bulding his own house.