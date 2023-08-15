The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to survive on a Sh30,000 salary in Kenya

Fabian Simiyu

Navigating the realm of financial stability and well-being on a Sh30K salary requires a strategic approach that balances needs and wants.

Kenyan currency
Kenyan currency

Embarking on a journey of comfortable living with a 30K salary might appear daunting, but with the right compass, you can chart a course toward financial well-being.

In this article, we'll navigate the terrain of prudent choices and strategic decisions that will help you not only make ends meet but also create a life that brims with ease and satisfaction.

Many individuals are prone to a mistake, the swift attraction to luxury and the suite of amenities packaged with a house.

Unfortunately, this often leads to the negligence of a pivotal element – the rental expenditure.

Abiding by the principle of prudence, your rental outlay should not exceed a third of your salary, which, in this instance, amounts to Sh10K.

kenyan currency
kenyan currency Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Best way to spend a Sh50K salary in Kenya

This sum is meant to cover various utilities like water, electricity, and even internet costs, provided you have the fortune of an affordable service provider.

In fact, it's wise to aspire to whittle down this figure to Sh6K, unless you desire to find yourself compelled to forsake your hard-earned savings.

Having successfully acquired a suitable residence, the crucial task ahead is to discern between essential needs and frivolous indulgences.

It's of utmost importance to internalize that, given your current life stage, luxury should not be a priority.

A woman holds new Kenyan currency Sh100 note. CBK settles "Banki" and "Benki" debate once and for all
A woman holds new Kenyan currency Sh100 note. CBK settles "Banki" and "Benki" debate once and for all A woman holds new Kenyan currency Sh100 note. CBK settles "Banki" and "Benki" debate once and for all Pulse Live Kenya
With a monthly income of Sh30K, a practical approach would be to set aside Sh3,500 for your shopping requirements.

After the influx of your earnings, a prevalent tendency is for people to give in to the temptation of junk food and revel in the allure of all-night parties.

Undoubtedly, indulging yourself occasionally is not necessarily detrimental.

However, considering the limitations imposed by your current salary, the act of exercising discipline becomes pivotal.

Food
Food Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 9 practical money management tips every young person should know

Electing to allocate a mere Sh4K for your dietary needs while awaiting your subsequent paycheck stands as a sagacious choice.

When navigating the financial landscape with a monthly salary of Sh30K, it's recommended to ponder the feasibility of residing near your workplace, if circumstances permit.

This approach can substantially reduce your transportation costs.

On occasion, adopting the tactic of an earlier wake-up to catch the most economical bus can be a strategic choice.

Public transport bus
Public transport bus Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, occasionally extending your work hours to take advantage of cheaper bus fares can be financially advantageous, but it's important to consider the impact on your health and sleep routine.

Allocating a reasonable sum of Sh5,500 for transportation expenses demonstrates prudent financial management.

View this allocation as your personal enjoyment fund – a dedicated pool for indulging in a fresh shirt, a stylish haircut, or perhaps a rejuvenating salon escapade.

For men, opting for barbershops that offer wallet-friendly services is a prudent choice, and women should similarly gravitate towards tidy and affordable salons.

Barbershop
Barbershop Pulse Live Kenya

When navigating your finances within the framework of a Sh30K salary, it's paramount to adhere to the principle of limiting your personal outlay to Sh6K.

Having adopted the tactics mentioned earlier, it's likely that you'll find yourself with a surplus in your wallet – the opportune moment to shift your focus toward the realm of savings.

Given your steadfast adherence to a prudent budget and the occasional fluctuations in the cost of goods and transportation, directing Sh3K each month toward savings is a sound choice.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

