Pinky Ghelani's 'What Women Want' initiative gets a boost

Amos Robi

Pinky Ghelani moderated the event dubbed 'Mind the Gap' which brought together panelists who discussed matters around women's empowerment

From Left - Stuti Ahuja - Johnnie Walker Senior Brand Manager, Media Personality Pinky Ghelani and Wambui Kibe - Johnnie Walker Reserve Brand Manager

On Saturday, September 23rd, a thought-provoking event took centre stage at Workstyle Africa in Nairobi, as Johnnie Walker, in collaboration with the women's empowerment platform 'What Women Want,' to discuss a topic affecting women.

This engaging event, moderated by media personality Pinky Ghelani, brought together a diverse panel to break down the issue of generational gap.

The event was not just a gathering; it was a platform where ideas, perspectives, and experiences converged to explore the complex dynamics of the generational gap in today's rapidly evolving society.

Attendees witnessed insightful discussions that bridged divides between different age groups, shedding light on both the challenges and opportunities inherent in these generational differences.

Sandra Jael and Joan Matu
READ: Women are losing thousands of dollars a month due to the gender pay gap - UN report

Beyond the enriching discussion, 'Mind the Gap' provided a unique space for attendees to connect, network, and build relationships with like-minded individuals who share a common passion for personal growth, empowerment, and fostering meaningful connections.

'What Women Want' is dedicated to empowering women by creating spaces for them to connect, share experiences, and draw inspiration to take courageous steps in their personal and professional pursuits.

Sue Wangui and Wambui Maina
READ: Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award for chapati initiative

Through various activities and initiatives, they aim to create a positive impact on women's lives, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and aspirations with unwavering determination.

As 'Mind the Gap' illuminated the potential for constructive dialogue and understanding across generations, it also marked the beginning of a promising journey.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

