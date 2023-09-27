Pinky Ghelani's 'What Women Want' initiative gets a boost

This engaging event, moderated by media personality Pinky Ghelani, brought together a diverse panel to break down the issue of generational gap.

The event was not just a gathering; it was a platform where ideas, perspectives, and experiences converged to explore the complex dynamics of the generational gap in today's rapidly evolving society.

Attendees witnessed insightful discussions that bridged divides between different age groups, shedding light on both the challenges and opportunities inherent in these generational differences.

Sandra Jael and Joan Matu

Beyond the enriching discussion, 'Mind the Gap' provided a unique space for attendees to connect, network, and build relationships with like-minded individuals who share a common passion for personal growth, empowerment, and fostering meaningful connections.

'What Women Want' is dedicated to empowering women by creating spaces for them to connect, share experiences, and draw inspiration to take courageous steps in their personal and professional pursuits.

Sue Wangui and Wambui Maina

Through various activities and initiatives, they aim to create a positive impact on women's lives, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and aspirations with unwavering determination.