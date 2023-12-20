For men: 10 fun tricks to shield your woman from 'wababaz' this festive season

However, along with the joyous tunes and holiday cheer, there's a potential threat lurking in the shadows – the notorious wababaz (sponsors).

Fear not, fellow gentlemen, for we've got your back with a foolproof guide to sponsor-proofing your relationship this festive season.

BusinessInsider USA Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Personalized gift-giving

This festive season, go beyond the usual gifts. Show your lady that you know her inside out with personalized presents.

It could be a custom piece of jewelry, a photo album of your best moments, or a surprise weekend getaway.

Personal touches make her feel valued and less likely to look elsewhere.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Spice up date nights

Keep the festive flame burning by injecting excitement into your date nights.

Whether it's trying out a new restaurant, taking a dance class together, or enjoying a cozy movie marathon, keeping things fresh and lively reinforces the bond between you two.

Pulse Live Kenya

Social media PDA

ADVERTISEMENT

Spread some festive cheer on social media by showcasing your love.

A sweet post, a cute couple's picture, or a heartfelt shoutout can make her feel appreciated and remind others that you're happily committed.

Surprise acts of kindness

Make the festive season memorable with random acts of kindness. Surprise her with breakfast in bed, leave sweet notes around the house, or plan a surprise date night.

These gestures not only show your love but also make it hard for wababaz to compete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Communication is key

Be open and communicative about your feelings. Create a safe space for both of you to express your desires and concerns.

This openness fosters trust and helps prevent any misunderstandings that could attract unwanted attention.

A couple talking Pulse Live Kenya

Develop shared hobbies

ADVERTISEMENT

Building shared interests creates a stronger connection.

Whether it's taking up a new hobby together or reigniting an old passion, spending quality time doing things you both enjoy deepens your bond.

Be her biggest cheerleader

Support her dreams and aspirations wholeheartedly.

When she knows you're her biggest fan, she'll be less likely to seek validation or support elsewhere. Your encouragement can act as a shield against wababaz temptations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Prioritise quality time

Amid the festive chaos, ensure you carve out quality time for each other. It could be a simple night in, enjoying each other's company away from the hustle and bustle.

This connection makes your relationship resilient to external distractions.

Embrace playful banter

ADVERTISEMENT

Laughter is a powerful relationship tool. Share inside jokes, engage in playful banter, and keep the atmosphere light.

A relationship filled with joy is less susceptible to outside influences.

Pulse Live Kenya

Keep the intimacy alive

Festive season stress can take a toll on intimacy. Make a conscious effort to keep the spark alive by prioritizing physical and emotional closeness.

ADVERTISEMENT