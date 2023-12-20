The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

For men: 10 fun tricks to shield your woman from 'wababaz' this festive season

Lynet Okumu

10 fun tricks to shield your woman from 'wababaz' this festive season

Couple on Val's Day date
Couple on Val's Day date

It's that time of the year when festivities are in the air, and love seems to be sprinkled with a bit of extra magic.

However, along with the joyous tunes and holiday cheer, there's a potential threat lurking in the shadows – the notorious wababaz (sponsors).

Fear not, fellow gentlemen, for we've got your back with a foolproof guide to sponsor-proofing your relationship this festive season.

Laughing black couple preparing salad in kitchen
Laughing black couple preparing salad in kitchen BusinessInsider USA Images
ADVERTISEMENT

This festive season, go beyond the usual gifts. Show your lady that you know her inside out with personalized presents.

It could be a custom piece of jewelry, a photo album of your best moments, or a surprise weekend getaway.

Personal touches make her feel valued and less likely to look elsewhere.

Man giving his girlfriend flowers
Man giving his girlfriend flowers ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Keep the festive flame burning by injecting excitement into your date nights.

Whether it's trying out a new restaurant, taking a dance class together, or enjoying a cozy movie marathon, keeping things fresh and lively reinforces the bond between you two.

Couple on a date
Couple on a date Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Spread some festive cheer on social media by showcasing your love.

A sweet post, a cute couple's picture, or a heartfelt shoutout can make her feel appreciated and remind others that you're happily committed.

Make the festive season memorable with random acts of kindness. Surprise her with breakfast in bed, leave sweet notes around the house, or plan a surprise date night.

These gestures not only show your love but also make it hard for wababaz to compete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be open and communicative about your feelings. Create a safe space for both of you to express your desires and concerns.

This openness fosters trust and helps prevent any misunderstandings that could attract unwanted attention.

A couple talking
A couple talking A couple talking Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Building shared interests creates a stronger connection.

Whether it's taking up a new hobby together or reigniting an old passion, spending quality time doing things you both enjoy deepens your bond.

Support her dreams and aspirations wholeheartedly.

When she knows you're her biggest fan, she'll be less likely to seek validation or support elsewhere. Your encouragement can act as a shield against wababaz temptations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Couple playing sports [Masterfile]
Couple playing sports [Masterfile] Pulse Nigeria

Amid the festive chaos, ensure you carve out quality time for each other. It could be a simple night in, enjoying each other's company away from the hustle and bustle.

This connection makes your relationship resilient to external distractions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laughter is a powerful relationship tool. Share inside jokes, engage in playful banter, and keep the atmosphere light.

A relationship filled with joy is less susceptible to outside influences.

A couple laughing
A couple laughing Pulse Live Kenya

Festive season stress can take a toll on intimacy. Make a conscious effort to keep the spark alive by prioritizing physical and emotional closeness.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a powerful way to fortify your connection and make wababaz think twice before meddling.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Broke but bold: 10 festive tips to keep your woman happy when the wallet is light

Broke but bold: 10 festive tips to keep your woman happy when the wallet is light

For men: 10 fun tricks to shield your woman from 'wababaz' this festive season

For men: 10 fun tricks to shield your woman from 'wababaz' this festive season

From nyama choma to chapati pizza: 10 unique festive feast ideas for family gatherings

From nyama choma to chapati pizza: 10 unique festive feast ideas for family gatherings

10 popular phrases that emerged in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

10 popular phrases that emerged in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Why Kenya's Mastermind Tobacco is ending contracts for 1,000 employees

Why Kenya's Mastermind Tobacco is ending contracts for 1,000 employees

Netizens amazed as twins who schooled & joined army together also wed on same day

Netizens amazed as twins who schooled & joined army together also wed on same day

Cutting your friends off because you got married is a bad idea, here's why

Cutting your friends off because you got married is a bad idea, here's why

Risper Faith steps out in new look after 2nd cosmetic procedure [Photos]

Risper Faith steps out in new look after 2nd cosmetic procedure [Photos]

20 Kenyan celebrities who tied the knot in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

20 Kenyan celebrities who tied the knot in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black parents lecturing upset daughter at table [Credit: Monstera Production]

Is your child being bullied? Watch out for these 5 signs

A couple enjoying time together at Christmas [Credit: Ekaterina Bolovtsova]

For happy couples only: 5 suggestions for fun Christmas traditions

Benjamin Mukhwana and Jacob Mulongo's wedding

Netizens amazed as twins who schooled & joined army together also wed on same day

Couple cuddling

Broke but bold: 10 festive tips to keep your woman happy when the wallet is light