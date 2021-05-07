5 powerful relationship advice that can change your love life forever

But sometimes along the way, it feels a little underwhelming, it does not feel as starry or as dreamy as we envisage. We hit rough patches and we have to fight to keep what is ours, to hold on dearly and not let that precious gift slip.

At times like these, we need encouragement, a little word of advice to help us fan the flames of passion and keep us going on the path of love again.

Some people took to Reddit to share some of the wisest advice that positively influenced their love lives and we have decided to share all the ones we found really insightful.

1. Self assessment is important

A user shares from her mother’s experience with selfishness and how she changed to being more selfless.

“When my mum and my dad were on their second separation, she was out with her best friend and was venting about all the things she wanted him to change.

“Her friend asked her 'What are you willing to change about yourself?' It made my mother think about how she negatively affected the marriage too and realise that if she wanted him to change things about himself, she needed to be willing to change things about herself and meet him halfway."

2. True romance remains in the small things

“Do the small things. Sometimes I definitely don't want to get off the couch and help my wife with something, but I know she really appreciates it when I do,” another user says, before poetically adding the following words;

“Big things build the structure, little things fill in the gaps.”

3. About communication and selflessness

According to this Mrs, “There are definitely times when my husband is telling me about a game or movie and I don't want to listen. But I always try to because it matters to him.”

4. Don’t just say it, show it

“I think the best relationship advice I have ever received is that you don't have to always verbally comfort them and you can still let them know you care by just being there,” another user adds.

5. Don’t ever get too old for romance

“Even if you're married, never stop dating your spouse. Love is active,” someone shared before being backed up by another who said “don't make it all about the children. They won't be around forever, but the two of you will.”

Feel free to share with us the best piece of relationship advice you have ever received in the comment section below.