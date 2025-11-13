Do you remove Omena heads? Here’s why some people prefer that

Omena, also known as silver cyprinid or dagaa, is one of Kenya’s most beloved and affordable protein sources.

Packed with calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients, it’s a staple in many households, especially around Lake Victoria and western Kenya.



However, one question continues to divide cooks, should you remove the omena heads before cooking?

Reduces bitterness and improves flavour

One of the main reasons people remove the heads is to tone down the bitterness that comes from the eyes and gills.



When omena is fried or boiled whole, these parts can sometimes give off a slightly sharp aftertaste.



By removing them, you get a cleaner and milder flavour, allowing other ingredients like tomatoes, onions, and coriander to shine.

Some cooks even soak omena in hot water and lemon juice before cooking to reduce the bitterness further, but removing the heads remains the most effective method.

Tames the strong smell

Anyone who has cooked omena knows its smell can be overwhelming, especially in enclosed spaces. The head contains oils that intensify the odour when heated.

Taking off the heads helps reduce that fishy scent, making the dish more bearable for those who don’t enjoy the strong aroma.



It’s also why some Nairobi restaurants and urban cooks prefer headless omena, it’s milder and more appealing to a broader audience.

Improves texture and appearance

Without the heads, omena takes on a softer, more uniform texture. This works well when preparing wet-fried omena or mixing it with vegetables, coconut milk, or tomato sauce.



Aesthetic presentation also plays a role, many people simply find the dish more appetising when those tiny eyes aren’t staring back from the plate.

Easier to eat and digest

For children and older adults, removing the heads can make omena easier to chew and digest. The small bones in the head can sometimes feel prickly in the throat, and cleaning them off eliminates that discomfort.



For this reason, some parents prefer to serve headless omena to young ones.

The nutritional trade-off

Despite the benefits, removing omena heads does come with a minor nutritional loss. The heads contain healthy oils and calcium, both essential for strong bones and heart health.



Nutritionists often advise keeping the heads on when possible, especially if you’re not compensating with other calcium-rich foods.

Cultural and regional preferences

In many rural areas, many locals prefer to cook omena whole, arguing that removing the heads wastes time and nutrients.

