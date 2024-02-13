The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 things you should stop doing on Valentine's Day

Lynet Okumu

5 things you should Stop doing on Valentine's Day

Couple on Val's Day date
Couple on Val's Day date

Hey there, lovebirds and single folks alike! Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and while it's a time to celebrate love, let's face it – it can also be a breeding ground for cringe-worthy moments and awkward encounters.

From cliché gestures to unrealistic expectations, here are five things you should stop doing on Valentine's Day.

Listen up, folks – Valentine's Day is reserved for romantic love, not familial affection.

While it's sweet to show your mom, sister, or brother some love any other day, Valentine's Day is not the time to shower them with heart-shaped chocolates and roses. Save those gestures for Mother's Day or Siblings Day instead!

Red is the colour of Valentine's Day [Shutterstock]
Red is the colour of Valentine's Day [Shutterstock] Pulse Nigeria

Ladies, let's get one thing straight – Valentine's Day is not a one-way street. While it's lovely to receive gifts and affection, let's not forget to show some love in return.

It's 2024, people – we're all about equality here. So, if your man has been hinting at that new gaming console or a fancy dinner, don't leave him hanging.

Spoil him rotten and watch his face light up with joy. Trust me, it'll be worth it.

A happy couple
A happy couple Pulse Live Kenya

If you've made plans for Valentine's Day, the least you can do is show up – both physically and emotionally.

Ghosting your date is a major no-no and can leave a lasting impression (not the good kind). Even if you're not feeling the sparks fly, be courteous and respectful by showing up and making the best of the situation.

We get it – you're head over heels in love, and you want the whole world to know. But bombarding your Instagram feed with cheesy couple selfies and lovey-dovey captions may come off as a tad bit excessive.

Keep the PDA to a minimum, folks. Remember, less is more – especially when it comes to public displays of affection online.

A young couple on a date
A young couple on a date A young couple on a date Pulse Live Kenya
While it's nice to be swept off your feet with grand romantic gestures, it's essential to manage your expectations.

Not everyone has the budget for a helicopter ride over the city or a candlelit dinner at a five-star restaurant.

Sometimes, it's the simple, heartfelt gestures that mean the most. So, don't be disappointed if your Valentine's Day plans aren't as extravagant as you envisioned.

Couple on a date
Couple on a date Pulse Live Kenya

