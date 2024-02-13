5 things you should stop doing on Valentine's Day

From cliché gestures to unrealistic expectations, here are five things you should stop doing on Valentine's Day.

Celebrating your mom, sis, or bro

Listen up, folks – Valentine's Day is reserved for romantic love, not familial affection.

While it's sweet to show your mom, sister, or brother some love any other day, Valentine's Day is not the time to shower them with heart-shaped chocolates and roses. Save those gestures for Mother's Day or Siblings Day instead!

Only ladies expecting to be gifted

Ladies, let's get one thing straight – Valentine's Day is not a one-way street. While it's lovely to receive gifts and affection, let's not forget to show some love in return.

It's 2024, people – we're all about equality here. So, if your man has been hinting at that new gaming console or a fancy dinner, don't leave him hanging.

Spoil him rotten and watch his face light up with joy. Trust me, it'll be worth it.

Ghosting your date

If you've made plans for Valentine's Day, the least you can do is show up – both physically and emotionally.

Ghosting your date is a major no-no and can leave a lasting impression (not the good kind). Even if you're not feeling the sparks fly, be courteous and respectful by showing up and making the best of the situation.

Going overboard on social media

We get it – you're head over heels in love, and you want the whole world to know. But bombarding your Instagram feed with cheesy couple selfies and lovey-dovey captions may come off as a tad bit excessive.

Keep the PDA to a minimum, folks. Remember, less is more – especially when it comes to public displays of affection online.

Expecting grand gestures

While it's nice to be swept off your feet with grand romantic gestures, it's essential to manage your expectations.

Not everyone has the budget for a helicopter ride over the city or a candlelit dinner at a five-star restaurant.

Sometimes, it's the simple, heartfelt gestures that mean the most. So, don't be disappointed if your Valentine's Day plans aren't as extravagant as you envisioned.