6 hormones that dictate who you choose in romantic relationships

However, science tells us it's also a matter of the brain, particularly the hormones that play a crucial role in our romantic endeavors.

Understanding these hormonal influences offers a fascinating glimpse into why and how we choose our partners.

1. Oxytocin: The bonding hormone

ADVERTISEMENT

Oxytocin is integral to the initial stages of romantic attachment, fostering a sense of closeness and bonding during affectionate interactions.

It deepens emotional ties between partners, enhancing trust and empathy, which are vital for long-term relationship stability.

High levels of oxytocin can sometimes lead to intense attachment, occasionally manifesting as possessiveness or dependency in relationships.

2. Dopamine: The pleasure chemical

Dopamine drives attraction and desire, making us feel excited and energised about a new partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

It motivates individuals to pursue romantic interests, often leading to persistent courting behaviors.

This hormone associates love with happiness, reinforcing the desire to maintain the relationship due to the positive emotions it evokes.

3. Serotonin: Mood and emotion regulator

Serotonin levels can influence our mood and emotional state, impacting how we perceive and interact with potential partners.

Low serotonin levels are linked to heightened emotions and obsessive thinking, which can be a component of romantic love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balanced serotonin levels contribute to a sense of well-being and stability, essential for healthy, long-lasting relationships.

4. Adrenaline: Stress and attraction

Adrenaline, released in response to stress or excitement, can heighten arousal and attraction in the early stages of a relationship.

The rush of adrenaline during exciting or novel experiences with a partner can strengthen the romantic bond.

Chronic stress and excessive adrenaline, however, can strain relationships over time, highlighting the need for balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Vasopressin: Long-term commitment

Vasopressin is closely linked with long-term partnership and monogamous behavior.

It plays a role in developing deeper bonds post the initial stages of romantic attraction, influencing partner fidelity and attachment.

Studies suggest that variations in vasopressin receptors can impact relationship dynamics and long-term bonding.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Testosterone and Estrogen: Sexual attraction and compatibility

These sex hormones are essential for sexual attraction and are active from the early stages of a relationship.

Testosterone and estrogen influence physical attraction and are also involved in social behavior related to mating.

The balance and interaction of these hormones can affect partner compatibility and choice.