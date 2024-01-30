The sports category has moved to a new website.

6 hormones that dictate who you choose in romantic relationships

Miriam Mwende

The dance of love is choreographed by a complex interplay of hormones that guide our romantic choices

Cozy couple [Image Credit: RDNE Stock Project]
In the realm of romance, it's often said that love is a matter of the heart.

However, science tells us it's also a matter of the brain, particularly the hormones that play a crucial role in our romantic endeavors.

Understanding these hormonal influences offers a fascinating glimpse into why and how we choose our partners.

Oxytocin is integral to the initial stages of romantic attachment, fostering a sense of closeness and bonding during affectionate interactions.

It deepens emotional ties between partners, enhancing trust and empathy, which are vital for long-term relationship stability.

High levels of oxytocin can sometimes lead to intense attachment, occasionally manifesting as possessiveness or dependency in relationships.

Dopamine drives attraction and desire, making us feel excited and energised about a new partner.

It motivates individuals to pursue romantic interests, often leading to persistent courting behaviors.

This hormone associates love with happiness, reinforcing the desire to maintain the relationship due to the positive emotions it evokes.

Serotonin levels can influence our mood and emotional state, impacting how we perceive and interact with potential partners.

Low serotonin levels are linked to heightened emotions and obsessive thinking, which can be a component of romantic love.

Balanced serotonin levels contribute to a sense of well-being and stability, essential for healthy, long-lasting relationships.

Adrenaline, released in response to stress or excitement, can heighten arousal and attraction in the early stages of a relationship.

The rush of adrenaline during exciting or novel experiences with a partner can strengthen the romantic bond.

Chronic stress and excessive adrenaline, however, can strain relationships over time, highlighting the need for balance.

Vasopressin is closely linked with long-term partnership and monogamous behavior.

It plays a role in developing deeper bonds post the initial stages of romantic attraction, influencing partner fidelity and attachment.

Studies suggest that variations in vasopressin receptors can impact relationship dynamics and long-term bonding.

READ: 5 stages of love, and why your relationship may not make it past number 3

These sex hormones are essential for sexual attraction and are active from the early stages of a relationship.

Testosterone and estrogen influence physical attraction and are also involved in social behavior related to mating.

The balance and interaction of these hormones can affect partner compatibility and choice.

From the initial spark of attraction to the depths of long-term commitment, these biochemical messengers play a pivotal role in shaping our love lives.

Miriam Mwende

