7 Petty reasons to turn down a potential lover

Men find it annoying when a shot is turned down over a reason which seems to lack genuineness, especially when the person turning you down does not explain why.

Here are some of the petty reasons that have left many hopeless romantics questioning their love interests.

Height

While the jury is still out on whether height is a love language, when you find out that you were rejected because "tall people are fun to hug", then we have to agree that it's a petty reason. Can’t short people stand on their toes?

Nobody chooses to be vertically challenged, this is a natural occurrence but short, down-to-earth, good fellas often get the boot.

Maturity

I propose a law to outlaw advancement in age being associated with being mature. For some reason, many think that just because he is older than you, maturity is his second name. Only to end up disappointed after finding out he still acts childish.

Making a well informed decision is an expectation from every adult. Although it is not that common. But maturity is relative to the situation and it’s not cosmic. Next time, you cite immaturity as a deal breaker, remember it’s never that serious.

Niceness

“You’re too nice” has shattered many hearts to smithereens. Watching Mexican soap operas must have brainwashed some into enacting their romantic thingamajigs. You rain on her with showers of gifts which she ends up selling.

Clinginess

Overly caring has become a pain in the neck. Calls can’t give your phone a break. She wants to always keep tabs with what you are doing. He is more possessive than a Subaru owner. You can’t meet up with a male friend without him acting up all insecure.

To be concerned is human but to be clingy is to be a figment.

Accent/Poor Grammar

An accent is totally dependent on one’s ascent and not the person's bidding.

You claim you can’t date her because the effect of her first language is so heavy yet the only difference between you and her is that you were 'born in town'.

She laughs her head of every time he opens his mouth to say the word 'consequences'. Grow a pair, why don't you? Train your ears to hear the 'shrubbing'.

While poor grammar may make an English tutor cringe and many people may find shortening words when sending text messages annoying, is it really a measure of a person's worth? Isn't that just being petty?

Fashion Sense

Clothes have no mouth, yet they speak a lot. Keeping up with the trends in the fashion world has left many ruing the outfit they bought years ago.

Some mouths though don’t like speaking and they prefer silence. She claims you have a nineties style with those baggy trousers. You are not ready to change as they are comfy. She doesn’t understand this and claims you embarrass her. Petty.

"First Love" talk

It is the first date. She asked about your love life. You heartily poured out how you loved the first girl who promised heaven on earth. You affectionately talk about her and even subconsciously mention that given a chance you'd date her again.