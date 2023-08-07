Quiz: Do you remember watching these famous Mexican & Filipino soaps?
Take a trip down memory lane with #PulseQuiz featuring soap operas that were the center of attention between the years 1998 and 2015.
Recommended articles
Which year did 'The Bold And The Beautiful' premiere on American network CBS?
1988
1990
1987
1987 Next question
'The Bold and the Beautiful' first aired on March 23, 1987
The set of Australian soap opera 'Neighbours' was large complex that featured all of these except?
Police station
Lawyer's office
Court
Court Next question
In the hit series 'Neighbours', the Lassiters complex comprises a bar, hotel, café, police station, lawyers' office, and car park.
What role did the character Noah Ortega play in the Philippine fantasy series 'She Wolf: The Last Sentinel'?
Protecting humans from werewolves
Protecting the werewolves last sentinel
Uniting werewolves & humans
Protecting humans from werewolves Next question
Noah Ortega, played by actor Piolo Pascual, was an officer of an elite fighting force in the Philippine army whose task was to protect humans from werewolves and vampires.
Which Kenyan TV station first aired Philippine drama series 'The Promise?'
KTN
KBC
Citizen
KBC Next question
'The Promise' is a Philippine primetime soap opera series that first aired in Kenya on KBC. It later aired on Citizen TV.
What was the Mexican telenovela 'In the Name of Love' about?
Two best friends in love with the same man
Two sisters in love with the same man
Two best friends in love with the same girl
Two sisters in love with the same man Next question
'In the Name of Love' tells the story of two sisters, Macarena and Carlota, who must pay dearly, with pain, loneliness and resentment, for having fallen in love with the same man, and the consequences of that love in their autumn years.
What were the character names of the twins on the Philippine melodrama series 'Doble Kara'?
Vera Ortega & Vero Ortega
Ana Maria & Ana Sofia
Sarah & Kara
Sarah & Kara Next question
'Doble Kara' twins were Sarah and Kara
Why did Teresa abandon her 1st boyfriend in the Mexican telenovela 'Teresa'?
He fell sick
He was poor
He did not care
He was poor Next question
'Teresa' is a Mexican telenovela that narrates the story of a beautiful woman, Teresa, who hates her life and being poor. She abandons her boyfriend and starts looking for a rich man who will achieve her goals of becoming rich
What skills did Rubí use to get a millionaire doctor to fall in love with her in the Mexican 'Rubí' series?
Seduction
Modelling
Cooking
Seduction Next question
'Rubí' was an ambitious woman of humble background and stunning beauty. She is determined to change her poor situation, using her seductive skills on a millionaire doctor.
Who were the 2 lead characters in the Mexican soap opera 'Storm Over Paradise'?
Nicholas Bravo & Aymar Lazcano Next question
'Storm Over Paradise' is a soap opera that revolved around the two love birds, Nicholas Bravo & Aymar Lazcano
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke