With so many cute baby names available on the internet today, it can be difficult to narrow down and settle on one name for your baby. The good thing is that you can filter the long list you have by considering the meaning of the names. Actually, the meaning of the name matters most when it comes to selecting a baby’s name.
You may also want to consider the uniqueness of the name so that you don’t give your baby one of those very common baby names.
We have tried to make the selection process simpler for you by listing names that are not so common in Kenya which mean ‘favour’ or ‘favoured by God’. Have a look at them and make your choice already:
Girls names
Rashona – God’s favourite
Daviana – everyone’s favourite
Janey – Jehovah has shown favour
Takisha – favourite child
Anelie – God has favoured me
Jensen – Jehovah has shown favour
Hannah – favour
Annah - favour
Jaina – God has shown favour
Janelle – God has favoured
Boys names
Eldad – favoured of God
Jenton – Jehovah has favoured
Jamian – right hand of favour
Giovanni – God has shown favour
Evan – God has favoured