Citizen TV anchor speaks on marrying his HR & tips for workplace romance

Denis Mwangi

Love brewed in the newsroom

Citizen TV's Wycliffe Orandi and his wife Sheila Achieng during their wedding in 2019
In an engaging interview, Citizen TV anchor Wycliffe Orandi, shared his fascinating journey in the media industry and gave valuable insights into his personal life, including how he met his wife and his views on dating colleagues.

Orandi's career in the media industry took off in 2006 when he joined Hope FM shortly after graduating from Daystar University.

He dedicated three years to the station before making a move to Easy FM (now Nation FM) from 2009 to 2013.

His journey continued as he transitioned to K24 TV, where he served as a news anchor for another three years until October 2015.

Wycliffe Orandi at work Wycliffe Orandi at work Pulse Live Kenya

In December of the same year, he joined Royal Media Services as a radio presenter, a role he held until 2018 when he made the transition to Citizen TV.

Orandi aspires to climb the ranks at Citizen TV and become a prime-time anchor.

Outside of his career, Orandi shared a personal tidbit – his love for cooking. His favourite meal, creamy mashed potatoes and beef stew, reflects his culinary passion.

However, one of the highlights of the interview was Orandi's candid story of how he met his wife, Sheila Achieng.

Their paths crossed while they were both employed at Royal Media Services.

Sheila worked in the HR department at the time, and according to Orandi, their connection blossomed due to their friendly and approachable personalities.

"We met here at work...she used to work in the HR department...if you're a friendly person and people like your vibe and everything, there's nothing you should be scared about...HR is just a human being," he said.

He emphasized that being open and amicable can break down barriers even in a professional setting, like the HR department, where personal connections might not be expected.

READ: How love brewed in the NMG newsroom turned to a 10-year jail sentence

The couple eventually tied the knot on September 7, 2019, at Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) church in Karen.

Their relationship developed, and despite Sheila's departure from the company, Orandi still maintains ties with the HR department and several colleagues from that time.

Orandi also shared his perspective on dating colleagues, a topic of interest for many. He believes that there's no inherent problem with dating colleagues as long as it doesn't negatively impact one's professional life or vice versa.

His advice to those considering such relationships is rooted in maturity and understanding.

“If you are mature people you will understand each other and know how to work around it,” he said.

He noted that rumours can easily circulate when colleagues spend time together, but he urged people not to jump to conclusions or spread negative stories.

“When you are seen with a colleague once or twice it doesn’t mean that anything is going on. Don’t spread negative stories,” Orandi said.

Instead, he emphasized the importance of focusing on maintaining professionalism in the workplace.

