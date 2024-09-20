Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo marries Shiko Nguru

Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru's relationship has been garnering attention marked by both romance and controversy.

Mike is a popular media personality and Shiko, who is a mother of three, had previously been in a high-profile relationship with content creator Rama Oluoch.

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo and his girlfriend Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly weds first met through a series of professional interactions that began with email exchanges.

Their initial contact was followed by an official meeting at work, where Mike's voice caught Shiko's attention, marking the start of their romantic connection.

They also shared lengthy phone calls that deepened their bond, ultimately concluding that they were meant for each other.

As their relationship developed, they became more open about it on social media, sharing moments of their life together and showcasing their affection.

This public display of love, however, attracted mixed reactions from Kenyans on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens criticised Mike for dating Shiko, who has three children from previous relationships, while others supported their union.

In response to the criticism, Mike addressed his detractors directly, emphasising that he is content with his relationship and urging critics to confront him in person rather than hiding behind online anonymity.

Both Mike and Shiko are navigating the complexities of blending families, as they each have children from previous relationships.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mike has two children from two different partners, while Shiko has three children with two fathers.

ADVERTISEMENT