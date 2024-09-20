The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo marries Shiko Nguru

Denis Mwangi

Classic 105 FM presenter Mike Mondo and author Shiko Nguru are the newly weds in town.

Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru
Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru

Pulse Kenya can confirm that Mike and Shiko got married at the Attorney General’s office this week and went to Sankara Hotel in Westlands for a celebratory meal.

Mike Mondo and Shiko Nguru's relationship has been garnering attention marked by both romance and controversy.

Mike is a popular media personality and Shiko, who is a mother of three, had previously been in a high-profile relationship with content creator Rama Oluoch.

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo and his girlfriend Shiko Nguru
Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo and his girlfriend Shiko Nguru Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo and his girlfriend Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The newly weds first met through a series of professional interactions that began with email exchanges.

Their initial contact was followed by an official meeting at work, where Mike's voice caught Shiko's attention, marking the start of their romantic connection.

They also shared lengthy phone calls that deepened their bond, ultimately concluding that they were meant for each other.

As their relationship developed, they became more open about it on social media, sharing moments of their life together and showcasing their affection.

This public display of love, however, attracted mixed reactions from Kenyans on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens criticised Mike for dating Shiko, who has three children from previous relationships, while others supported their union.

In response to the criticism, Mike addressed his detractors directly, emphasising that he is content with his relationship and urging critics to confront him in person rather than hiding behind online anonymity.

Both Mike and Shiko are navigating the complexities of blending families, as they each have children from previous relationships.

Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru
Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

Mike has two children from two different partners, while Shiko has three children with two fathers.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have previously expressed a commitment to maintaining cordial relationships with each other's ex-partners for the sake of their children.

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Magic Lace Wigs: Discover stunning styles with fast shipping options

Magic Lace Wigs: Discover stunning styles with fast shipping options

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo marries Shiko Nguru

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo marries Shiko Nguru

The Kenyan way: Jungle Culture ushers in new era for Drum & Bass in East Africa

The Kenyan way: Jungle Culture ushers in new era for Drum & Bass in East Africa

Diana details painful decision to leave Bahati's mansion for Airbnb while pregnant

Diana details painful decision to leave Bahati's mansion for Airbnb while pregnant

Sherlyne Anyango stuns fans with surprise pregnancy announcement

Sherlyne Anyango stuns fans with surprise pregnancy announcement

Truth about 4 common toilet bowl myths

Truth about 4 common toilet bowl myths

Gideon Moi beams with pride as son weds in lavish ceremony [Photos]

Gideon Moi beams with pride as son weds in lavish ceremony [Photos]

CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours

CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours

Why hospitals have unique uniforms for patients, reasons they are baggy

Why hospitals have unique uniforms for patients, reasons they are baggy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diana Marua

Diana details painful decision to leave Bahati's mansion for Airbnb while pregnant

Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru

Classic 105 FM presenter Mike Mondo marries Shiko Nguru