Carolina Carlz reveals meaning behind her newborn's name; Atlas

Amos Robi

Congratulations Carolina!!

Carolina Carlz and hubby Troy holding their baby
Carolina Carlz and hubby Troy holding their baby

Digital content creator Carolina Carlz and her Canadian husband, Troy William, are over the moon with the arrival of their second child.

Carlz welcomed a bouncing baby boy they have named Atlas William Barrie. The proud mom took to her social media pages to announce the news and share her joy with her followers.

"Excited to share with you that on 6/4/2023 we were blessed with a bouncing baby boy whom we named Atlas William Barrie. He was a big one! 3.7kgs by way of elective CS," Carlz wrote.

On the unique name she chose to give her son, Carolina said she chose the name Atlas because the young one was joining a family of adventurers.

"Atlas is the ultimate symbol of strength and endurance! An ancient Greek Titan who bore the weight of the world on his shoulders. Our boy will have so much to live up to, to solve the world's problems," she said.

Carolina Carlz hubby and son
Carolina Carlz hubby and son

Their first child, Nyla the Explorer, is an energetic and sporty sister who will undoubtedly enjoy exploring the world with her new little brother.

"Atlas is also a map named after the Greek god. Our boy is joining a family of adventurers, born of parents from different continents, with a sporty and extremely energetic sister whom we refer to as Nyla the Explorer," she said.

Carlz expressed her gratitude to God for a successful delivery and thanked her family and friends for their prayers during the pregnancy. The family is looking forward to a new chapter of their lives with their precious new addition.

"I thank God that everything went well and grateful for my family and friends who put me in their prayers," she wrote.

Carolina Carlz, hubby, son and daughter
Carolina Carlz, hubby, son and daughter

Carolina and her husband got engaged in January this year while in Canada.

