YouTuber Carolina Carlz gets engaged to Mzungu bae in Canada [Video]

Carolina got engaged during her vacation in Canada where her boyfriend, now Fiancé, comes from.

Sharing the news of her new relationship status, Carolina said that the proposal was easy for her because she didn't have to think much about it

“In the beautifully forested Light House Park overlooking the calm waters of the Pacific Ocean & the stunning views of the city of Vancouver- Canada, I said the easiest Yes to my Soul Mate. 4/1/2023

"Yes, to spend the rest of our lives together, yes to keeping each other happy, being there through the sunshine and the storm. To continue making a happy & peaceful home we are both content to come to & raise strong-minded, kind & happy kids,” Carolina wrote.

Carolina who is expecting her second child said she is anticipating 2 weddings - one in Canada and another in Kenya- adding that she could have it delayed, just like her engagement took years to come.

She noted after the birth of her second child she would get her body in shape for the perfect wedding dress.

“I can't imagine we'll soon be planning a wedding & maybe in 1/2 different countries, Kenya & Canada when baby no. 2 comes along, am back in the gym & can confidently say yes to a dress, hey I waited 5 years for this moment, I can stretch it a bit longer to have my desired wedding (s).. and give time to plan how we can bring together family and close friends that are 27-hour flight away from each other," Carolina said.

The YouTuber expressed joy in the journey her relationship had taken, noting that relationships are different and couples can curate theirs as they wish.

Carolina Carlz Pulse Live Kenya

“This love has truly been patient and kind. We didn't follow the ABCD steps of doing life, instead, we started with A, got to Z, back to M, and now at C 😂. From falling in love to getting baby no. 1, Investments, Baby no. 2, Proposal & now Wedding(s) to be... Truly we curate our own life/ love life journeys that might be different from what society views as the norm,” she said.