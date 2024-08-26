The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Art meets love: Emmanuel Jambo & Katungulu Mwendwa wed in intimate beach ceremony

Amos Robi

Emmanuel Jambo is a celebrated photographer behind former President Uhuru Kenyatta and President William Ruto's official potraits

Emmanuel Jambo weds Katungulu Mwendwa
Emmanuel Jambo weds Katungulu Mwendwa

Renowned photographer Emmanuel Jambo and celebrated fashion designer Katungulu Mwendwa have officially tied the knot in an intimate beach ceremony that perfectly blended art and love.

The exclusive event, held on August 23 in Watamu, was a serene celebration of the couple's enduring love, attended by close friends and family.

The ceremony was made even more special with live performances by Sauti Sol's Bien and Chimano, adding a musical touch to the artistic occasion.

Katungulu Mwendwa is a name synonymous with innovation and timeless fashion.

Operating from her Nairobi studio, she has become a beacon of contemporary African fashion, known for her transcendent casual and semi-formal designs.

Emmanuel Jambo weds Katungulu Mwendwa
Emmanuel Jambo weds Katungulu Mwendwa

Katungulu's work is a harmonious blend of modern techniques, innovative fabrics, and traditional methods, creating pieces that transcend seasons.

Her designs have graced international platforms, including Paris, New York, Portugal, Lagos, and Mozambique Fashion Week.

Emmanuel Jambo’s journey in photography began in the United States, where he was mentored by a photographer who had worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr.

This mentor played a pivotal role in shaping Jambo's artistic vision, guiding him as he developed his craft. Reflecting on this period, Jambo has often said, "He took me under his wing and inspired my art."

Emmanuel Jambo weds Katungulu Mwendwa
Emmanuel Jambo weds Katungulu Mwendwa
Jambo's return to Kenya marked the beginning of a stellar career, starting with a job opportunity at a local magazine.

This role laid the foundation for his rise as one of Africa’s most sought-after photographers. His impressive portfolio includes a long list of VIP clients, with President William Ruto being the latest head of state to feature in his work.

Jambo has also photographed former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Zambian presidents Rupiah Banda and Kenneth Kaunda, and South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

In addition to his work with political figures, Jambo is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, having collaborated with superstars like the boy band Sauti Sol.

Emmanuel Jambo weds Katungulu Mwendwa
Emmanuel Jambo weds Katungulu Mwendwa

His influence was recognised in 2012 when he was named one of Africa's most influential photographers by Forbes.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

