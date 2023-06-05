Keeping your relationships private means that you and your partner share the most intimate details of your lives, but you don’t share them with the world. This also means that you don’t post every emotion or fight on social media.
For couples: Here's how to keep your relationship private
Keeping your relationship private is your choice.
Privacy in relationships means keeping certain information between you and your partner and not feeling the need to share every high and low with friends or with the world of social media.
Below are some tips to follow if you want to keep your relationship private:
- Picture control
It is very tempting to post and share your pictures with the world, on social media platforms but then you must think of the consequences. Your one picture is enough to go viral with friends, family and colleagues. It can be downloaded, screenshots can easily be taken etc. Take pictures but keep them to yourselves. Reveal them when you are ready to make it official.
- Avoid PDA
It is difficult but you have to keep your hands off each other in public. No hugging, kissing or holding hands. Maintain distance between you both. Because if anyone sees you both, the word will definitely be out.
- Change your names on the phone
If you are into privacy, you know what we mean. It is very important that you change each other’s names on your phones. How else will you be able to hide the fact that there is something brewing between you two? Make sure it is nothing odd when you change the name.
- Conversational name taking
When you are with someone, you miss him or her in their absence. So taking their name in conversations is nothing shocking. However, since you have to keep the relationship private, you have to have control over your words. You cannot let his or her name slip as that may be followed by several questions.
- Stay in control, be in sync with your partner
Be sure you have had that conversation with your partner and you both are in control of what is happening. Certain matters should be discussed only between the two of you, free from the opinions of others. Arguments within the relationship, insecurities, and infidelities are all issues that need to be resolved as a couple.
