Is love transactional? - First episode of Pulse LSL premiers [Video]

Miriam Mwende

Pulse Kenya presents an all-new season of LSL, a show that features Kenya's millennials and GenZers discussing relationships in the new age.

Pulse LSL premiers with panel discussion on transactional love
From conversations held on social media platforms to commentators who call in on morning radio talk shows, it seems that young Kenyans today understand love as nipe-nikupe (give and take).

We took the question to the streets on Pulse Vox Pop and a number of young Kenyans we interviewed were of the idea that love is, indeed, transactional.

On the premiere episode of Love, S*x and Lies, presenter Muthoni Irungu put forward the same question to a panel of three millennials to give their perspectives.

The guest panel - Roy Chidinma, Harriet Owala and this writer - also delved into discussions on; does love come with expectations, how has love evolved from millennials to Gen Z, does love require sacrifice and more.

Part 1 of the interactive discussion premiered on the Pulse Live Kenya YouTube channel on February 2 with Part 2 lined up for February 9.

Watch the full episode below:-

LSL is and original content format by Pulse Kenya that aims to give a voice to millennials and Zoomers, especially on issues pertaining to modern-day relationships.

The show is opinion-based, which makes it an open forum where speakers can openly share their thoughts in relation to the topic of discussion.

In a context where many youths have limited opportunities to share their convictions, LSL's goal is to provide a safe space for the speakers and the audience to discuss these topics without fear of being judged or prejudiced.

It’s important to note that the opinions shared on LSL are regarded as those of the individual speakers and not of Pulse as the publisher.

Visit the Pulse Live Kenya YouTube channel for more great content including one-on-one interviews with celebrity guests, interesting features and short videos on daily news making headlines.

