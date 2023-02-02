Is love transactional? - First episode of Pulse LSL premiers [Video]

We took the question to the streets on Pulse Vox Pop and a number of young Kenyans we interviewed were of the idea that love is, indeed, transactional.

On the premiere episode of Love, S*x and Lies, presenter Muthoni Irungu put forward the same question to a panel of three millennials to give their perspectives.

The guest panel - Roy Chidinma, Harriet Owala and this writer - also delved into discussions on; does love come with expectations, how has love evolved from millennials to Gen Z, does love require sacrifice and more.

Part 1 of the interactive discussion premiered on the Pulse Live Kenya YouTube channel on February 2 with Part 2 lined up for February 9.

Watch the full episode below:-

What is Pulse Love, S*x and Lies about?

LSL is and original content format by Pulse Kenya that aims to give a voice to millennials and Zoomers, especially on issues pertaining to modern-day relationships.

The show is opinion-based, which makes it an open forum where speakers can openly share their thoughts in relation to the topic of discussion.

In a context where many youths have limited opportunities to share their convictions, LSL's goal is to provide a safe space for the speakers and the audience to discuss these topics without fear of being judged or prejudiced.

It’s important to note that the opinions shared on LSL are regarded as those of the individual speakers and not of Pulse as the publisher.