Kamene Goro gushes over DJ Bonez in lovely birthday message

The celebrated media personality took to Instagram in a lengthy post in which she appreciated DJ Bonez “for all the joy and colour” he brought to her life and wished him the best in the year ahead.

"Happy Birthday Afande. I pray blessings, prosperity, health and wealth upon your life. For all the joy and colour you have brought to my life may God reward you with abundance and growth," Kamene wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media personality added that she was looking forward to making many more memories with her lover as turned a year older.

"For all the laughs, the early mornings, the late nights, the memories, may this next chapter of your life be the best one yet," she added.

Bonez responded to the warm wishes thanking his lover jokingly sharing that he wishes he could write flawless English as Kamene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you So Much My Love ….. na wish nae za Andika Hii Kizungu Kama yako Lakini Wacha Nikwamie hapa 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 . I Love You 😘❤️” read DJ Bonez’s response.

Fans also joined in to wish DJ Bonez a happy birthday as sampled in the comments below.

maxwell_mwamburi: Happy birthday PYPER 🦍Cheers to the new chapter @deejaybonez254 🔥

ADVERTISEMENT

effykaydesiree: Happy birthday Afande.😍😍😍.miss you mentioning Afande during the morning show!!

ucy.kamau.79230: Soulmates! You look so much alike❤️❤️ happy birthday to him

deejaydevonte: Happy birthday mukuru more life more blessings great health n success in years to come 💯🍻🥃🙏👊👊